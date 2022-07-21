IHSBCA releases all-district baseball teams

Several metro players earned Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association all-district honors announced the organization Wednesday.

Making the Class 4A Northeast District first team was Cedar Falls senior first baseman Ben Phillips, and sophomore utility player Colin Coonradt.

On the second team, West catcher Tayvon Homolar, a sophomore, and Cedar Falls junior pitcher Shae Buskohl, and junior shortstop Caleb Raisty were second team picks.

In Class 2A, Columbus Catholic senior Carter Gallagher was a first team Northeast District selection after batting .511 on the season.

Several other area players made the 2A first team, Jesup’s Jack Miller and Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Denver’s Chase McEwan and Dike-New Hartford’s Gus Varney. Second team selections were DNH’s Lewis Textor, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s Jaymison Howard and Tatum Nuss. Jesup’s Brevnin Dahl, Union’s Ty Lorenzen and TJ Freeland, and a trio of New Hampton players – Drake Wemark, Kael Meyers and Braden McShane.

Independence duo Keegan Schmitt and Marcus Beatty were named to the first team in the Class 3A Northeast District along with Waverly-Shell Rock’s Chance Key.

Independence had three players make the second team – pitcher Jake Sidles, first baseman Korver Hupke and shortstop Mitch Johnson. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Carson Graven also made the second team.

In Class 1A, the Northeast District first team included Don Bosco sophomore duo Kaiden Knaack and Landon Frost were picked. Janesville’s Jared Hoodjer, Wapsie Valley’s Jaek Schoer, and Hudson’s Caleb Ham also made the first team.

Second team selections were Don Bosco’s Mack Ortner, Cole Frost and Ryan Naughton.