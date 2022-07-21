 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
PREP BASEBALL

IHSBCA releases all-district baseball teams

  • Updated
  • 0
070822-spt-cf-dw-2

Cedar Falls first baseman Ben Phillips celebrates with catcher Logan Strassburg after the duo picked off Davenport West base runner Malikhi Pamperin Friday in a Class 4A substate opener at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex. 

Several metro players earned Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association all-district honors announced the organization Wednesday.

Making the Class 4A Northeast District first team was Cedar Falls senior first baseman Ben Phillips, and sophomore utility player Colin Coonradt.

On the second team, West catcher Tayvon Homolar, a sophomore, and Cedar Falls junior pitcher Shae Buskohl, and junior shortstop Caleb Raisty were second team picks.

In Class 2A, Columbus Catholic senior Carter Gallagher was a first team Northeast District selection after batting .511 on the season.

Carter Gallagher 2020

Gallagher

Several other area players made the 2A first team, Jesup’s Jack Miller and Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Denver’s Chase McEwan and Dike-New Hartford’s Gus Varney. Second team selections were DNH’s Lewis Textor, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s Jaymison Howard and Tatum Nuss. Jesup’s Brevnin Dahl, Union’s Ty Lorenzen and TJ Freeland, and a trio of New Hampton players – Drake Wemark, Kael Meyers and Braden McShane.

People are also reading…

Independence duo Keegan Schmitt and Marcus Beatty were named to the first team in the Class 3A Northeast District along with Waverly-Shell Rock’s Chance Key.

Independence had three players make the second team – pitcher Jake Sidles, first baseman Korver Hupke and shortstop Mitch Johnson. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Carson Graven also made the second team.

BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 11

Cedar Falls sophomore Colin Coonradt connects with a pitch for a double against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.

In Class 1A, the Northeast District first team included Don Bosco sophomore duo Kaiden Knaack and Landon Frost were picked. Janesville’s Jared Hoodjer, Wapsie Valley’s Jaek Schoer, and Hudson’s Caleb Ham also made the first team.

Second team selections were Don Bosco’s Mack Ortner, Cole Frost and Ryan Naughton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News