Class 2A

District Pairings

Substate 3

District 5

First round

July 1

5 p.m. Oelwein vs. Clayton Ridge at Starmont (Winner at Cascade, July 5).

7 p.m. – Starmont vs. Denver at Starmont (Winner at Sumner-Fredericksburg, July 5)

District 6

5 p.m. – Osage vs. Crestwood at Monona (Winner at New Hampton, July 5)

7 p.m. – MFL vs. North Fayette Valley at Monona (Winner vs. Waukon at New Hampton, July 5).

Substate 4

District 7

5 p.m. – Bellevue Marquette vs Northeast at Alburnett (Winner at Dyersville Beckman, July 5)

7 p.m. – Alburnett vs. Camanche at Alburnett (Winner at Columbus Catholic, July 5).

District 8

5 p.m. – Jesup vs. Monticello at Hudson (Winner at Anamosa, July 5)

7 p.m. – Hudson vs. Union at Hudson (Winner at Grundy Center, July 5).

Substate 7

District 13

5 p.m. – Roland-Story vs. South Hardin at Parkersburg (Winner at West Marshall, July 5)

7 p.m. – Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, at Parkersburg (Winner vs. Dike-New Hartford at State Center, July 5)

Class 1A

July 1

Substate 2, District 3

BCLUW at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Hamilton at Colo-Nesco, 7 p.m.

AGWSR at Collins-Maxwell, 7 p.m.

Madrid vs. Baxter at Collins, 5 p.m.

Substate 2, District 4

Rockford at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett vs. Riceville at Saint Ansgar, 5 p.m.

Lake Mills vs. West Fork at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

North Butler vs. Central Springs at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

Substate 3, District 5

North Tama at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m. (Winner at North Linn, July 5)

Nashua-Plainfield vs. Central City at Winthrop, 5 p.m.

East Buchanan vs. Edgewood-Colesburg at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Substate 3, District 6

Clarksville at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.

Turkey Valley vs. Kee at South Winneshiek, 5 p.m.

Postville vs. Wapsie Valley at Fairbank, 5 p.m.

Janesville vs. Dunkerton at Fairbank, 7 p.m.

Substate 4, District 7

Don Bosco vs. English Valleys at BGM, 5 p.m.

BGM vs. Iowa Valley at BGM, 7 p.m.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. HLV at Reinbeck, 7 p.m.

Montezuma vs. Green Mountain-Garin at Reinbeck, 5 p.m.

Softball Pairings

Class 5A

Region 1

July 6

Waterloo East at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m. (Winner at Ankeny on July 8).

Region 4

July 8

Waterloo West at Ames, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Region 5

July 6

Waverly-Shell Rock at Boone, 7 p.m. (Winner at North Polk, July 8)

Webster City at Mason City, 7 p.m. (Winner at Gilbert, July 8)

Class 3A

Region 5

July 6

Union at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m.

Iowa Falls-Alden at Grinnell, 7 p.m.

Forest City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Region 6

July 6

Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Mid-Prairie at Center Point-Urbana, 7 p.m.

Oelwein at Benton Community, 7 p.m.

New Hampton at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 5

June 30

Belmond-Klemme at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m.

Grundy Center at Hudson, 7 p.m

July 5

Belmond-Klemme-Aplington-Parkersburg winner at Central Springs, 7 p.m.

Emmetsburg at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Hudson-Grundy Center winner at Jesup, 7 p.m.

Dike-New Hartford at Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m.

Region 6

June 30

MFL Mar-Mac at Clayton Ridge, 5 p.m.

Postville at Denver, 7 p.m.

July 5

MFL Mar-Mac-Clayton Ridge winner at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

East Buchanan at Alburnett, 7 p.m.

Denver-Postville winner at Wapsie Valley, July 5

South Winneshiek at Osage, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Region 6

June 30

Janesville at AGWSR, 7 p.m.

Dunkerton at Don Bosco, 7 p.m.

North Tama at BCLUW, 7 p.m.

Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.

July 5

AGWSR-Janesville winner at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Don Bosco-Dunkerton winner vs. BCLUW=-North Tama winner at Gilbertville, 7 p.m.

North Butler-Nashua-Plainfield winner at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saint Ansgar-Rockford winner at Riceville, 7 p.m.