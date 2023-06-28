WATERLOO — Waterloo West rang in senior night with a pair of big wins over Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday.

The Wahawks improved to 13-17 on the season with wins of 11-1 and 12-0 over the Warriors (3-30).

The Wahawks opened the first game with three runs in the bottom of the first. Sydney Wilson opened the game with an RBI single, driving in Addy Schoepske.

Cece Dehl added two more runs with an RBI single which scored Bailey Schoepske and Wilson.

The Wahawks erupted with eight runs in the bottom of the third.

Addy Wells drove in two runs with an RBI triple to open up the scoring. Wilson scored Wells with an RBI double and Peyton Stefancik scored Wilson with another double. Frannie Dehl did the most damage in the rally with an triple which scored three runs and pushed the score to 10-1. Dehl scored on a sacrifice fly out from Addy Schoepske to cap the rally and the win.

Nia Christoffer did her part in the circle, pitching all five innings in the win.

In the second game, Wilson and the Dehl and Schoepske sisters again powered a ferocious West offense.

The Wahawks scored twice in the bottom of the first as Addy Schoepske hit an RBI triple to score Frannie Dehl and Bailey Schoepske hit a sacrifice fly out to score Addy.

West added four runs to its total in the bottom of the second as Sydnie Wass drove in Cece Dehl with an RBI double, Savannah Ringheden scored Wass with a sacrifice fly out, Frannie Dehl drove in Jaelyn Martin and Addy Schoepske drove in Frannie.

Leading 6-0, West sealed a three-inning, walk-off win with six runs in the bottom of the third.

Ringheden started the rally with a single which scored Cece Dehl and Martin. Frannie Dehl drove in Ringheden with a single. Addy Wells received an RBI via a bases-loaded walk and Syd Wilson ended the game with a a walk-off double, scoring both Schoepskes.

Frannie Dehl led the Wahawks in RBIs with five in the series, going 3-of-6 with her bat. Addy Schoepske and Wilson both drove in three runs in the doubleheader with Wilson going 4-of-6 with three doubles. Cece Dehl went 3-of-4 with a double and two RBIs while Bailey Schoepske proved a tough out with a 4-of-5 night at the plate and one RBI.

Christoffer also pitched the second game, earning two wins on the night.

Fort Dodge 10-12, Waterloo 0-0: The Trojans dropped a pair of games to the Dodgers as Fort Dodge proved its top billing.

The third-ranked team in class 4A, the Dodgers (25-7) sealed both wins early getting a 10-0 win in five innings and a 12-0 win in four innings.

East managed four hits in the doubleheader.

New Hampton 5-2, Waverly-Shell Rock 3-7: The Go-Hawks and Chickasaws battled to a split on Tuesday night.

New Hampton (11-11) took the first end of the doubleheader, 5-3, thanks to some late game heroics.

Trailing 2-0 after five full innings, Kandice Eggerichs tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth. New Hampton added three more runs in the top of the seventh to seal the two-run win.

Waverly-Shell Rock (9-18) junior Emma Thompson hit a solo home run in the contest.

In the second game, Waverly-Shell Rock leapt out to a 4-0 lead after three full innings and did not look back, winning 7-2.

Five different go hawks recorded RBIs in the win while Natalie Beck and Brittney Bodensteiner both turned in multi-hit performances. Bodensteiner hit the lone extra-base knock, a double, for the Go-Hawks in the second game.

Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 6, AGWSR 1: The Cougars jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning, beating AGWSR, 6-1.

Myla Trask had a night, leading the SFT Cougars in RBIs with two as she went 3-of-3 at the plate with a home run and a double.

Isabel Bernard also posted a strong outing, going 4-of-4 with her bat. The sophomore added two stolen bases and one run.

Addi Murray earned the win in the circle, striking out five batters and allowing just three hits.

Jesup 14, Denver 4: The J-Hawks only needed five innings to dispatch of the Cyclones on Tuesday.

Peyton Weber led the way with a 4-of-4 showing at the plate including one double and four RBIs. Caelor Wymore and Hayden Kresser both added three RBIs in the win.

Sara Mead and Daley Donlea both recorded doubles in the contest.

Grundy Center 11, Union 5: A three-run third inning allowed the Spartans to surpass the Knights and earn a six-run win on Tuesday.

Aubree Mundt brought the power for Grundy center (6-20) with a 2-of-4 showing at the plate with two doubles and a team-high four RBIs.

Maddy Hendershot added two RBIs with a 4-of-5 night at the plate which included one double.

Hendershot earned the win, throwing 3.0 innings and striking out seven batters with no earned runs allowed.

North Tama 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 5: The Redhawks pulled out a win behind a four-run sixth inning to slide by the Falcons.

Violet Seda did the most damage at the plate, going 3-of-3 with a pair of doubles in the win.

Sydnee Bliss earned the win in the circle, striking out 13 batters and allowing three hits in the contest.