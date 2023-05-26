Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – Katie Ruden homered and Sydney Gardner drove in three runs as Columbus Catholic topped Dike-New Hartford Thursday.

Ruden finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Sawyer Schaefer was also 3-for-4for the Sailors, and Ella Smith collected a pair of hits.

Haile Frost struck out eight while allowing just one earned run in six innings of work.

Cedar Falls 12, Iowa City West 1: The Tigers scored five times each in the fourth and fifth inning to end the game early. Izzy Walker, Sydney Barnett and Carley Strelow all drove in two runs.

Walker was 4-for-4. Gabrielle Townsend, Josie Turner, Strelow and Gabie Hanks all scored twice.

Lexi Trueg allowed just three hits while striking out six.

Jesup 7, Oelwein 0: The J-Hawks had five different players drive in runs in the win.

Peyton Weber went 2-for-4 and had 3 RBIs. Rylynn Delagardelle was 3-for-4.

Klair Kite allowed five hits and struck out three in the shutout win.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Union 0: Addi Murray and Kylee Krueger combined on a one-hitter as the Cougars improved to 3-0.

Isabel Bernard went 3-for-4 and scored three times, while Jamie Jones hit a home run and drove in three for Sumner-Fredericksburg.

North Fayette Valley 11, Hudson 7: The TigerHawks survived a wild seventh inning to pull out the win.

The two teams combined to score 13 runs in the final frame, including seven by NFV.

Hudson had three different players drive in two runs – Olivia Schoborg, Addie Rhoades and Laiken Simerson.

Baseball

Waverly-Shell Rock 5-10, Waukon 2-13: Grant Parker pitched a complete game allowing no earned runs and striking out nine in the Go-Hawks win.

Nolan Foster supported him with a 3-run home run in the third inn. Abram Wrage also collected two hits for WSR, including a double.

The Indians outslugged the Go-Hawks in game two. Wragenad Parker each drove in two runs.

Columbus Catholic 6, Dike-New Hartford 3: Nick Merrifield struck out nine in a complete-game effort, and he went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in the Sailor win.

Myles Gardner was 2-for-4, and Connor Knudtson went 2-for-3.

Will Textor and Gus Varney each had two hits for DNH.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 10, Union 3: Tatum Nuss went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs to pace the Cougars.

Trae Meyer was 2-for-4 and scored twice, and Davis Van Sickle went 2-for-3.

Grundy Center 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0: Tate Jirovsky pitched 6 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, striking out 10 to lead the Spartans.

Patrick Brown provided the offense with a solo home run.

Jesup 8, Oelwein 4: A four-run first propelled the J-Hawks as they improved to 2-0.

Cale Schissel went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs. Tyce Larson also drove in two runs.

Nevin Berry, Brock Steinlage and Chris Rocha all drove in runs for the Huskies.

Aplington-Parkersburg 8, Denver 3: Nick Neuroth went 3-for-3 and scored three times to lead the Falcons. Benny Walker drove in three runs.

Ryan Law collected three hits and drove in two for the Cyclones.