WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock hit three home runs as the Go-Hawks topped West, 6-1, Monday in the season opener for both teams.

Natalie Beck, Emma Thompson and Jillian Diercks all hit blasts for WSR. Thompson drove in three runs, while Mary Carolus, Diercks and Thompson each had two hits.

Junior Maya Willey worked around five walks to pitch a complete game for the Go-Hawks.

Fort Dodge 19-12, East 1-0: The Trojans dropped an Iowa Alliance Conference doubleheader Monday to the perennial state tournament qualifier Dodgers.

In the opener, Aalonna Ford doubled and drove in East’s only run.

In game two, Amara Mielke, Ford and Malloree Nichols all collected hits.

Williamsburg 7-12, Independence 3-2: The Raiders scored the final four runs of the game to break away from a 3-all tie in the opener.

Arabella Louvar went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Mustangs, and Dakota Whitman went 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI also for Indee.

Wapsie Valley 5, Dike-New Hartford 0: Anna Curley struck out 10 and allowed just two hits as the Warriors opened the season with a win.

Peyton Curley, Taylor Buhr, Sydney Matthias and Maya Barnes all had two hits for Wapsie. Buhr and Matthias each had doubles and drove in two.

Grundy Center 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 3: The Spartans scored three times in the final two innings to rally past the Falcons.

Ava Heeren, Aubree Mundt and Laurie Zajac each drove in runs for Grundy Center. Lucy Lebo and Heeren each went 2-for-3.

Lebo and eighth-grader Maddy Hendershot combined to strike out 12 batters. Hendershot worked four innings and struck out eight while allowing just one earned run.

Ellie Reints drove in two for A-P. Eva Walker, Reints and Kendall Riherd all scored.

Baseball

Independence 5-4, Williamsburg 3-5: Christopher Meyer drove in two runs and Mitchell Johnson drove in another in the Mustangs victory in the opening game of a doubleheader. .

Meyer was 2-for-4 with a double. Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base.

Freshmen Bryce Christian worked four innings of one-hit shutout ball in relief of Treyton Weber to earn the win.

Meyer collected two more hits and drove in two more runs in the second game, while Johnson also drove in a run.

Nashua-Plainfield 14, Rockford 0: Bo Harrington struck out 13 in five innings of work and he tripled and drove in three runs.

Tucker Franzen and Dawson Glaser each drove in two runs for the Huskies, additionally.

Hudson 14, AGWSR 7: The Pirates scored seven times in the top of the seventh to pull away for the victory.

Camden Davis doubled, homered and drove in four runs while scoring three times.

Hudson also got a pair of RBIs from Nathan Rueber, Drew Barber and Blake Delagardelle. Delagardelle and Isaac Messmore each had three hits.

Wapsie Valley 6, Dike-New Hartford 1: Tucker Ladeburg allowed just four hits while striking out 10 in a complete-game victory for the Warriors.

Ladeburg also doubled, homered and drove in three runs for Wapsie. Jaxson Kuhlmann drove in two for the Warriors, additionally, and Jacob Schoer was 3-for-4 with four runs scored.

Gus Varney had a pair of hits for DNH and Will Textor scored the Wolverines only run.

Boys' soccer

Hudson 3, Bellevue Marquette 0: Slade Schneider scored all three goals for the Pirates as the Pirates advanced to a sub-state final against Columbus Catholic Wednesday at Columbus at 7 p.m.

The Sailors advanced with a 5-1 win over Cascade.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, North Fayette-Valley 0: Hudson Clark had two goals, and Tyler Nolder had a goal and three assists as the Rebels advanced to a 1A sub-state final Wednesday.

G-R (17-0) also got a goal from Issac Clark.

The Rebels will host Denver (9-9) for the right to advance to the 1A state tournament in a 7 p.m. match Wednesday.

Denver advanced with a 2-1 win over Postville. Jarett Clayton scored, and Lane Kueker had two assists to lead the Cyclones. Ethan Larson also scored for Denver.

In 2A, Decorah (14-2) will host Center Point-Urbana in a 2A substate final Wednesday.

The Vikings topped Dubuque Wahlert, 3-1, Monday. CPU advanced with a 1-0 win over Independence.

In 4A sub-state semifinals, Waterloo West dropped a 2-0 decision to Ames, while Cedar Falls was on the short end of a 5-0 game against Des Moines East. Both games were played in Ames.

In 3A action, Waterloo East lost to North Scott, 10-0.

