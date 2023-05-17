WATERLOO – Tuesday at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center, the Columbus Catholic girls’ tennis team qualified for the Class 1A state team tennis tournament for the 41st consecutive season.

The Sailors blanked Dike-New Hartford, 5-0, to advance where Columbus will face Decorah Saturday at 9 a.m. in Independence in a first round match.

The winner advances to the Final Four which will be played on May 30 at Waukee Northwest High School.

On Tuesday, the Sailors got 6-0, 6-0 wins by Sophia Fain and Alli Hagness at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to kick things off.

Columbus also got wins from Kate Holton, 6-4, 6-1 over Izzy Norton at No. 4, and Isabella Nelson over Anna Frahm, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 5. Rachel Hollen at No. 6 also won.

Avery Hogan’s match at No. 3 against Ellie Knock was not finished after Columbus had sealed the win.

In Iowa City, Cedar Falls captured a Class 2A, Region 3 win over Iowa City Liberty to advance to the 2A state tournament.

After the two teams split the six singles matches, the Tigers won the first two doubles matches to clinch the win.

Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers won 6-1, 6-1 over Ella Gilbert and Sarah Roe at No. 1 doubles, and Franiska Schleicher and Nadia Patel topped Orian Bloom and Laney Robbins, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.

There were two tremendous singles matches that both went to the Tigers.

Mallavarapu opened her match with Gilbert with a 6-4 win in the first set before dropping the second set 6-0. She won set three, 10-3, to win the match.

At No. 6, Patel dropped the opening set, 4-6, to Robbins, before winning set two 6-2 and then she took set three and the match, 10-6.

Cedar Falls will face Ankeny Centennial at the Prairie Ridge Tennis Complex in Ankeny Saturday at 9 a.m. in a first round match. The winner will advance to the Final Four on May 30 at Johnston.

Baseball

Tigers drop two: Cedar Falls dropped to 0-4 on the season after a pair of close losses to Linn-Mar in Mississippi Valley Conference baseball action Tuesday in Marion.

The Lions took game one in walk-off fashion, 6-5, and then held off a Tiger rally in the night cap for a 5-3.

In game one, Colin Coonradt went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in two runs for Cedar Falls.

Drew Grete was also 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a RBI, and Payton Marsh collected a pair of hits and scored twice.

Cedar Falls lead 4-2 after four innings, but Linn-Mar scored once in the fifth, twice in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead, and then walked-off in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

In game two, Cedar Falls fell behind 5-0 after three innings, but rallied late scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth.

Tate Hermansen went 3-for-3 in No. 9 battling slot, while Marsh, Hermansen and Coonradt all drove in runs.

Independence 10, Waverly-Shell Rock 1: Luke Johnson collected three hits, and five different players drove in runs as the Mustangs opened their 2023 season with a win.

Samuel Hamilton drove in two, while Korver Hupke, Johnson, Keegan Palmer and Kaden Kremer also drove in runs.

Charles City 3, Algona 2: Kayden Blunt and Malachi O’Brien combined to strike out 13 batters and the Comets staved off a late rally for the victory.

Charles City led 3-0 after 6 ½ innings, before the Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the seventh.

O’Brien, however, was able to close the door and earn the save.

Comet rightfielder Lincoln Joslin picked up three hits and drove in all three Charles City runs.