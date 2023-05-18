Cedar Falls managed to win all the close matches as the Tigers toppled Mason City Wednesday in a Class 2A sub-state team tennis final, 5-0, in Mason City.

The victory advanced the Tigers to the 2A state quarterfinals that will be held next Wednesday and Thursday at Waukee Northwest High School.

The battle was tight from the beginning as Reed Kruger took the opening set from Param Sampat 7-6 (7-1), but Sampat won the next two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

The Tigers got victories from Sai Pranav Kota, Anurag Anugu, Ben Smalley and Shawn Wegmann Jr. to complete the victory.

Girls’ soccer

Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Union 1: Eliza Buss scored twice and had an assists as the Falcons won a Class 1A, Region 8 quarterfinal Wednesday.

A-P (7-7) lead 2-1 at half and also got a goal from Addison Hook. Goalkeeper Kaylee Johnson made nine saves.

Avery Knoop had a first-half goal for the Knights.

The Falcons advance to face Hudson next Tuesday at Hudson in a 5:30 p.m. regional semifinal.

The Pirates (11-2) advanced with a 1-0 victory over Decorah.

Also in region 8, Denver opened with a 8-0 win over Clayton Ridge as the Cyclones scored four times in each half to improve to 15-1.

Seven different Denver players scored – Keira Gehrke, Alyssa Harberts, Grace Mullihan, Lexi Gehrke, Anna Mulert, Kenzie Snyder and Alayna Akers.

Lexi Gehrke added a pair of assists.

Denver advances to face Columbus Catholic on Wednesday at home at 7 p.m.

The Sailors (11-6) advanced with a 5-1 win over North Fayette Valley.

Nikayla Youngblut opened the scoring for Columbus in the first half on a great assist from Natalie Steele. Steele then scored twice in a 10 minute period to make it 3-1, before Mckena Youngblut converted a penalty kick just before half for a 4-1 lead.

Danie Savage had a second-half header for Columbus to close out the scoring.

In a Class 1A, Region 6 quarterfinal, Dike-New Hartford scored an 8-1 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center.

Drew Petersen, Joy Eilderts and Camille Landphair all scored twice for the Wolverines who also got goals from Gentry Swarts and Shannon Moorman.

Landphair had four assists in the game in addition to her two goals. DNH will host Clear Lake in a 7 p.m. semifinal Wednesday.

Alex Yoder scored for the Rebels.

Baseball

New Hampton 13, Clayton Ridge 0: Kael Meyers drove in three runs as the Chickasaws opened their season in impressive fashion.

Meyers had a triple among his two hits, while Braden McShane was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and a double.

Don Bosco 13, Alburnett 3: The Dons scored three or more runs in each of the first four innings as they opened the 2023 season in impressive fashion.

Myles McMahon scored four times and was the winning pitcher for Don Bosco.

Kaiden Knaack doubled and drove in three runs, while Mack Ortner also drove in three and had a double. Landon Frost and Ty Purdy each drove in two runs, while Dawson Youngblut had three hits.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6, North Tama 0: Logan Giesking and Austen Mathern combined on a two-hit shutout for the Rebels.

The duo struck out six, walked one and allowed just two hits.

William Kiburis and Drew Eilers each drove in two runs for G-R.