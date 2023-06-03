WATERLOO – Waterloo West outlasted Columbus Catholic, 8-7, in a metro baseball game Saturday at West.

The Wahawks (4-10) scored the game winner on an error in the bottom of the fifth.

The game started off with big innings for both teams. West scored six times in the bottom of the first as Sailor starter Aiden Hosch struggled with his control. Then in the top of the second, Columbus scored five times taking advantage of a Wahawk starter Brenner Ortman's wildness.

“We didn’t get as many hits as we wanted to,” said Wahawks’ coach Tom Ulses, crediting Sailors’ starting pitcher Aiden Hosch. “We hit him hard at the first, but then he just stuck with it, kept changing speeds on us and we didn’t adjust as well as we’d like to, but hats off him for continuing to fight and persevere.”

After holding Columbus down in the first inning in with one on base, West got on the board with a passed ball, then a sacrifice fly by Thomas Gettman. The Wahawks then unloaded with an RBI double from Jesse Alcorn and a three-run homer blasted by Alex Willis, sending the score to 6-0.

On Thursday, Willis’s twin Joshua hit a home run of his own against Waverly-Shell Rock. According to Willis the pressure has been on for the last two days to match his brother.

“Thursday, when he hit his, the whole team was kind of like, ‘when are you going to hit yours?’” Willis said. “So, I’ve been looking for mine and finally got it today.”

The Sailors took large bite out of their lead in the top of the second with a walked in run and a sacrifice fly by Nick Merrifield. Three more runs were earned by Thomas Steele and Myles Gardner, but West was able to get out of the inning still leading. The Wahawks scored one more run in the second when Tayvon Homolar took advantage of a pickle started by Josh Willis, but after that, the bats on both teams went cold.

At the top of the fourth, Connor Knudtson got RBI on grounder, beating a throw to first, followed up with another sac fly from catcher Patrick Underwood to tie the game. An error in the fifth got West back in the lead.

Cael Caughron came on with the bases loaded in the fourth and extinguished a fire and eventually fired four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to pick up the victory. He struck out four and walked none.

“We’re just trying to always do those little things, getting that extra base moving ahead when we need to, smart baserunning because that always makes a huge difference in these baseball games,” Ulses said.

According to Columbus coach Bob Etringer, offense lived up to standards during their game and it was fielding that determined the outcome. However, he expects good things from the Sailors if they can square that away.

“We’re hitting the ball well, we’re throwing strikes, we’ve just got to make those plays,” Etringer said. “We had three errors and that turned out to be the difference in the game. They hit the ball – we’ve just got to stop the bleeding.”

Myles Gardner had a two-run double for Columbus, and Thomas Steele was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.