WATERLOO — Waterloo West (5-16) managed a split with the 2022 state tournament qualifying Lightning (12-10) on Monday.

Liberty took the first contest 5-0, but the Wahawks bounced back with a 3-2 win in the final game of the doubleheader.

West only needed four hits to earn the victory, getting an RBI single from Cael Caughron and an RBI from Cayden Kutz on a bases-loaded, walk-off walk.

Tayvon Homolar threw 5.0 innnings, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Josh Willis got the win, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits allowed.

East 5-11, Marshalltown 1-0: Waterloo East (11-9) picked up a pair of home wins over Marshalltown (4-16).

The Trojans recorded 24 hits in the doubleheader.

Jonah Helmrichs led East with four RBIs across the two games. Helmrichs went 5-of-7 at the plate with one double. Justin Thomas added three RBIs with a 3-of-8 showing at the plate including a double and a triple.

Thomas pitched a complete game in the first contest with eight strikeouts. Gavin Peters threw a five-inning complete game in the second contest with two strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Cedar Falls 13-2, Western Dubuque 6-3: The Tigers (12-8) won one game and lost one game in a doubleheader against Western Dubuque (19-5).

Colin Coonradt continued to be a force at the plate with a 4-of-5 performance on Monday, hitting three doubles and two RBIs. Logan Wroe also showed off his power with two triples and a double in a 3-of-8. Maddox Strassburg added a three-RBI double in the Tigers' win.

Dike-New Hartford 14-0, Aplington-Parkersburg 4-1: The Wolverines (10-5) and Falcons (7-6) battle to a split in a doubleheader on Monday.

In the Wolverines win, Gus Varney became the DNH all-time career hits leader with a triple. The senior drove in five runs in the win. Carson Costello also hit a triple which drove in three runs.

In the Falcons win, Devin Davis held DNH scoreless on the mound with a 90-pitch complete game. Davis threw 10 strike outs and allowed one hit.

A first-inning double from Preston Janssen drove in the lone run in the contest as Tate Neymeyer scored.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-2, Wapsie Valley 0-10: The Cougars (11-2) and the Warriors (12-9) managed a split in a doubleheader in Fairbank on Monday.

Tatum Nuss drove in a pair of runs in the Cougars win with a 2-of-3 performance at the plate. Jamyson Howard and Noah Henderson combined to throw the shutout for Sumner-Fredericksburg.

IN the second contest, four Warriors--Jacob Schoer, Tyler Schoer, Bryar Bells and Logan Sauerbrei--drove in two runs to earn the win. Jacob Schoer went 3-of-4 including a double while Sauerbrei went 2-of-4.

Hudson 13-13, Denver 6-0: The Pirates (11-5) swept the Cyclones (2-14) in a Monday doubleheader.

Camden Davis led Hudson with a combined five RBIs in the two games. The junior went 5-of-7 in the series with a double.

Andrew Gaudian threw a five-inning complete game in the second contest, earning the shutout win with six strike outs.

Jesup 7-14, Union 1-4: The J-Hawks (7-6) topped the Knights (2-14) twice on Monday.

Jack Miller went 2-of-5 in the series with a double and a home run. Kile Bucknell drove in four runs in the second contest to help the J-Hawks seal the sweep.

Brevin Dahl threw 6.2 innings in the second contest with eight strikeouts. The Knights managed just three hits and one earned run while facing Dahl.

Grundy Center 13-3, East Marshal 4-4: The Spartans (9-2) managed one win and one loss in a doubleheader against the Mustangs (3-12).

Brody Zinkula and Judd Jirovsky both drove in three runs in the Spartans 13-4 win. Ryker Thoren, Patrick Brown III and Pete Lebo added two RBIs apiece.

Don Bosco 15, GMG 5: The Dons (14-3) rolled to a six-inning mercy rule win over the Wolverines (4-8).

Kaiden Knaack drove in four runs in the contest with a 3-of-4 night at the plate including a double.

Myles McMahon drove in three runs with a single and a triple in four at-bats.

North Fayette Valley 21, Postville 3: The TigerHawks (3-13) bounced back from a 0-2 showing at the First Annual Larry Joens Tournament in Waterloo on Saturday with a dominant win over Postville (0-9), Monday.

North Fayette Valley hit just two extra-base hits in the contest. Bryce Elsbernd and Ben Mabb both hit three RBIs in the contest. Blake and Cael Reichter both drove in a pair of runs.

Tate Germann threw a four-inning complete game with eight strike outs.

The TigerHawks and Pirates suspended play in the first inning of the second game in the doubleheader.