WAVERLY — The Waterloo West baseball team earned its third win of the season in a 14-12 extra-inning thriller against Waverly-Shell Rock, Thursday.

Trailing 12-8 after a five-run Go-Hawks surge in the bottom of the sixth, the Wahawks put up four runs in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings.

The key blow in the inning was a three-run home run from Josh Willis that tied the contest. Willis' blast was one of eight extra base hits in the game for the Wahawks. Willis also had a double, Cael Caughron had two doubles and Thomas Gettman, Brady Dean, Cayden Kutz and Tayvon Homolar also doubled. Caughron, Dean and Gettman also had three hits in the game.

After two scoreless extra frames, West scored two runs in the top of the tenth to secure the victory. Dean scored on a wild pitch, and Jesse Alcorn had a run-scoring single to make it 14-12.

Gettman, an eighth grader, after a rough bottom of the sixth, pitched four scoreless innings to pick up the win.

The Wahawks improved to 3-8.

Lance Myers, Abram Wrage, Grant Parker and Gehrig Tibbitts recorded multi-hit games for the Go-Hawks. Wrage hit WSR's lone home run in the contest, a two-run shot in the first inning. Parker led the Go-Hawks with three RBIs on two singles.

Ames 14-12, East 4-5: Waterloo East dropped a road doubleheader to Ames on Thursday night.

The Trojans surrendered 10 extra-base hits including one home run to the Little Cyclones during the pair of contests.

Despite the losses, East retained a winning record, falling to 6-4 on the season.

Grundy Center 5, Wapsie Valley 4: A pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh allowed the Spartans to secure a walk off victory over the Warriors, Thursday.

Tate Jirovsky led the Spartans with two hits including one double. Ryker Thoren also managed a multi-hit performance with two singles.

Colin Gordon, Patrick Brown III and Jirovsky recorded one RBI apiece.

Janesville 7, Saint Ansgar 6: The Wildcats staved off a late rally from the Saints to secure a narrow one-run victory.

Leading 7-1, Janesville gave up five runs in the top of the seventh but managed to secure the final out and end the contest before disaster struck.

Dawson Graham led the Wildcats with three RBIs on two hits including a double.

Tyler Hoodjer pitched 6.2 innings for Janesville, striking out seven and surrendering one earned run on four hits.

The Saints scored five unearned runs in the contest.

Nashua-Plainfield 10, Belmond-Klemme 3: Three doubles and four multi-hit performances combined with a strong night on the mound for Eli Kalainoff proved the right recipe for a Huskies win, Thursday.

Kalainoff pitched five innings and struck out 12 batters while surrendering three runs on three hits.

At the plate, Kalainoff managed two hits including a double to drive in one run.

Bo Harrington, Kendrick Huck and Wyatt Bouillon all managed two hits in the contest. Dawson Glaser led the Huskies with two RBIs.

New Hampton 12, Denver 2: The Chickasaws only needed one extra-base hit to get by the Cyclones in five innings.

Ben Gilbert and Aidan Roberson managed two RBIs in the contest, leading New Hampton.

Jaxon Eckley pitched all five innings with six strikeouts.

Mount Vernon 2-0, Independence 1-9: The Mustangs split a double header with Mount Vernon on Thursday night.

Indee dropped the first matchup by one run as the teams combined for just eight hits.

In the second contest, the Mustangs erupted to a dominant, 9-0 win.

Treyton Weber and Chase Kiler led Indee with two RBIs each while Keegan Palmer dealt a complete came with seven strikeouts and no runs allowed.