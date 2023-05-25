Prep
METRO
Iowa City High 10-4, West 1-5
Cedar Falls 1-3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-4
Fort Dodge 11-4, East 1-7
Columbus 8, Hudson 2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-5, Dubuque Senior 10-4
Dubuque Hempstead 4-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-8
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-3, Dubuque Wahlert 0-2
Linn-Mar 7-10, Iowa City West 1-4
Western Dubuque 10-16, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-2
AREA
People are also reading…
Don Bosco 14, Dunkerton 0
Janesville 15, Riceville 5
Dike-New Hartford 12, Denver 2
Grundy Center 4, AGWSR 3
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, South Hardin 6
Independence 15, North Fayette-Valley 0
Jesup 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
Wapsie Valley 6, Oelwein 5
Osage 13, Central Springs 3
Nashua-Plainfield 20, Northwood-Kensett 5
Newman Catholic 10, North Butler 0