Waterloo East got home runs from Demaris Henderson and Caleb Peters to pull out a 3-2 victory over Mason City and salvage an Iowa Alliance Conference split with the Riverhawks Thursday.

Mason City took a 2-0 lead in the first, but East tied it in the fifth and scored the game winner in the sixth.

Maddox Harn had a pair of hits for the Trojans, additionally, while Justin Thomas went the distance scattering seven hits and striking out eight batters while walking none.

Mason City took the first game, 17-6.

Justin Thomas and Tye Schellhorn each drove in two runs in the second game for East.

Columbus 11, West Marshall 7: The Sailors exploded for five runs in the first inning only to watch the Trojans rally to tie the game at 7-all in the fifth before pulling away to the win.

Aiden Hosch and Connor Knudtson each drove in two runs for Columbus.

Knudtson finished 2-for-4 with a double, while Carter Lockert was 2-for-3 and scored twice. Myles Gardner and John Meier also scored twice apiece.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 5, Wapsie Valley 4: The Cougars rallied to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and then walked it off in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.

Jaymison Howard drove in two runs for Sumner-Fredericksburg, and Jaxon Willems scored twice.

Noah Henderson recorded the final two outs of the game to earn the save in support of winning pitcher Rhys Land.

Justus Kelley and Tucker Ladeburg each had three hits for the Warriors. Ladeburg doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Janesville 11, Dunkerton 6: Peyton Trees tripled and drove in two runs, while Talan Pletz and Keegan Eastman also drove in two for the Wildcats.

Oelwein 8, Waukon 4: Terick Pryor went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to help the Huskies for the win.

Carter Jeanes went 2-for-3 and scored twice for Oelwein, while Kale Horkheimer went 2-for-3, additionally.