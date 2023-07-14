Cedar Falls junior Colin Coonradt was one of four players to be a unanimous selection to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division baseball team.

Coonradt had a whopping .864 slugging percentage while helping the Tigers reach the Class 4A state tournament.

In 41 games he collected 45 hits to bat .409. Of his 45 hits, 25 of them went for extra bases as he had 11 doubles, six triples and nine home runs while driving in 45 runs.

Senior Drew Grete was also a first team selection as he hit .356 and was 3-1 as a pitcher.

A pair of Tigers were also named to the second team – Logan Wroe and Shae Buskohl.

Buskohl earned honors as both a pitcher and utility player. He hit .259 while handling the bulk of Cedar Falls’ catching duties. As a pitcher, he went 3-3 with 47 strike outs in 41 innings and was the winning pitcher in the Tigers sub-state final victory.

Wroe hit .364 and drove in 35 runs as he collected 12 doubles and six triples, additionally.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Tayvon Homolar earned second team honors after batting .315 with 20 RBIs.