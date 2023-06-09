PARKERSBURG — Devin Davis and Jaymison Howard knew they were in for a duel on the mound.

The fall ball teammates—both play for the Cedar Valley Crush 18U team—entered a Friday clash between Davis’s Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons and Howard’s Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars with three combined earned runs against in a combined 36.1 innings.

“We have been talking all day about our meeting,” Howard said. “We knew we were going to face each other for about 65 pitches because we both have doubleheaders on Monday.”

“We knew that we were going to have to show up against each other and that it was going to be fun.”

Although Howard and the Cougars won in a 2-0 decision, both pitchers showed out in their time on the mound.

Davis threw 5.0 innings and struck out seven batters while allowing three hits and one earned run though both Sumner-Fredericksburg runs came across during Davis’ time on the mound.

On the other side, Howard earned the win, pitching 4.0 innings with six strike outs and no runs against. Serving as a continuation of the ace’s hot start, Howard now owns a 0.00 ERA in 23.0 innings pitched with 26 strike outs to lead the Cougars.

Howard credited his confidence and defense for the strong start to his junior campaign.

“2A players—you got to get to them,” Howard said. “They will hit the ball sometimes, but it is never a rocket shot. I have a great defense behind me. They make every play that I think they should.”

“I have played with these guys since I was four years old. I have trusted them all throughout my years...It is just trust with every player on the team. Our end goal is winning. Making those mistakes do not help winning, so they usually do not make them.”

Caden Trainor and Davis Van Sickle represented the winning runs for Sumner-Fredericksburg. Both scored in the top of the fifth with Trainor scoring on a Falcons’ throwing error and Van Sickle scoring on a balk caused by a Jaxon Willems steal attempt.

The Cougars’ savvy base running paid off as they managed only three hits in the contest. The manner in which they win does not matter to head coach Brett Meyer, however.

“We have been an aggressive team all year,” Meyer said. “A win is a win. At the end of the day, an ugly ‘W’ is still a ‘W’ in the books. These guys are…a family. They will stick through an ugly win, like tonight, and they will stick together through the 10-0 wins.”

“These guys are just out here to play ball and they are having a good time doing it.”

With Aplington-Parkersburg unable to answer the Cougars, Sumner-Fredericksburg pushed its current winning streak to nine straight wins. A streak which Howard said the Cougars built in a variety of ways—and plan to continue.

“We started 1-1,” Howard said. “I did not pitch very good against Jesup. I gave up three runs—unearned. We knew we needed to bounce back. In the middle of the year, we have put up 12 runs a game. The last few games we have hit a little slump, but we knew we had pitchers around it.”

“We know we can beat everyone with our pitching. We just have to put a few more bats on balls this next week and we will be able to come out with 14 in a row.”

For the Falcons, the game also continued a streak as their current losing streak extended to four games. Despite the continued skid, head coach Brett Kleespies said he saw positive signs as well as things to work on.

“Tonight, we cleaned it up,” Kleespies said. “Played better defense behind our pitchers. Pitchers threw a really good game. Devin threw a really good game. [I] wanted to keep him under 65 pitches for Dike here on Monday.”

“We have to battle, have to have some mental fortitude. That is what we are preaching to the guys. ‘Be tough. Tough at-bats. Tough on defense. Flush your mistakes.’ We are going to mistakes, but it is how we react and how we respond to them.”

Up next, the Falcons face rival Dike-New Hartford (7-3) in a doubleheader on Monday night at 5 p.m.

“I looked this morning, they have won four in a row,” Kleespies said. “So, they are back on their normal Dike-New Hartford way of playing good baseball. It is going to be tough…It is always a fun matchup to go and play.”

Linescore Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 0 S-F;000;020;0 - 2;3;3 A-P;000;000;0 - 0;5;1 Jaymison Howard, Noah Henderson (5) and Rhys Land. Devin Davis, Tate Neymeyer (6) and Sully Janssen. WP - Howard. LP - Davis.