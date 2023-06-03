Rylynn Delagardelle drove in three runs, and three other Jesup players collected three or more hits as the J-Hawks downed Dike-New Hartford Friday in North Iowa Cedar League softball action.

Hayden Kresser went 4-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs for Jesup, while Laney Pilcher (3-for-4, 3 runs) and Karlie Schutte (3-for-4) alsohad big nights at the plate.

The J-Hawks improved to 6-3 overall with the win.

Clarksville 11, Riceville 1: Jenna Myers, Claire Lodge and Mollie Bloker each drove in two runs as the Indians improved to 8-0.

Emmalee Manwarren collected a pair of hits and scored three times for Clarksville, and Rachel Borchardt also scored twice for the Indians.

Denver 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 4: Chardonney Hubert went 2-for-3, while Alayna Akers, Brilee Ackerson, Brooke Bonnette, Myla Rosencrans and Mylee Thurm all had RBIs in the Cyclones’ win.

Wapsie Valley 4, Hudson 3: Mae Wedemeier and Hailey Wehling each collected two hits to pace the Warriors in their victory.

Baseball

Riceville 16, Clarksville 6: Kaden Kobliska doubled and drove in four runs as the Wildcats scored 15 of their runs in the first three innings.

Jack Adams and Ryder Fair scored three times each for Riceville.

Eli Schmidt went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and 2 RBIs for the Indians.

Don Bosco 15, Janesville 1: The Dons scored eight times in the first and seven times in the seventh to improve to 7-3.

Landon Frost and Dawson Youngblut each drove in three runs for the Dons. Youngblut was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Kaiden Knaack went 3 for 6 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.

Ty Purdy went the distance on the mound allowing just two hits and striking out 11.

Gabe Meaney drove in Janesville’s lone run to score Peyton Trees.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie: The Tigers trailed the Hawks 6-4 in the fourth inning when the game and doubleheader was postponed by rain.

Cedar Rapids Washington 6-4, Waterloo West 4-3: The Wahawks suffered a pair of close losses to the Warriors.

In the opener, Washington scored five times in the top of the first to take a huge early advantage.

West chipped away at the lead but a seventh-inning rally fell short. Tayvon Homolar was 2-for-4 with a RBI, and Brady Dean was 2-for-4 with a double. Cayden Kutz and Brenner Ortman each had run-scoring hits.

In the nightcap, Jesse Alcorn drove in a pair of runs to give West an early lead, Kutz drove in the tying run in the sixth to tie it at 3-all. But the Warriors scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to pull out the win.

Columbus Catholic 16, Union 5: Patrick Underwood drove in three runs, while Nick Merrifield, Aiden Hosch and John Meier all had two RBIs as the Sailors rolled to victory.

Additionally, Myles Gardner had three hits for Columbus, including a double.

Nashua-Plainfield 5, Osage 2: The Huskies improved to 6-1 overall as Tucker Franzen and Nic Brase held the Green Devils in check.

Eli Kalainoff went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and drove in four runs for N-P.

Hudson 5, Wapsie Valley 1: Oliver Thompson pitched well into the sixth inning allowing just three hits and one run to pick up the win for the Pirates.

Thompson also drove in two runs, while Culen Ugrin and Tate Van Dyke each had RBIs, too. Van Dyke went 3-for-3 from the No. 9 spot in the order.

Aplington-Parkersburg 9, Oelwein 4: The middle to bottom of the Falcons order was productive in Friday’s win that improved A-P to 6-1.

Jack Eddy drove in three runs and Nic Neuroth two for the Falcons. Tate Neymeyer, Preston Janssen and Neuroth all scored two runs.

Terick Pryor went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI to lead the Huskies.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 8, Denver 2: Kade Mitchell, Jaymison Howard and Caden Trainor all collected two hits as the Cougars tripped the Cyclones.

Jaxon Willems drove in a pair of runs for S-F, too.