Prep
METRO
Columbus 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 4
IOWA ALLIANCE
Des Moines Lincoln 6-6, Des Moines Hoover 2-8
Des Moines Roosevelt 20-15, Des Moines North 5-0
Mason City 10-5, Ames 5-6, first game 13 innings
Fort Dodge 11-1, Marshalltown 2-2
Ottumwa 17-12, Des Moines East 2-2
AREA
North Fayette Valley 14, Clayton Ridge 2
Independence 8-3, Center Point Urbana 1-2
New Hampton 7-6, Waverly-Shell Rock 6-13
Don Bosco 15, Nashua-Plainfield 0
West Fork 7, Clarksville 6
Dike-New Hartford 6, Hudson 1
Jesup 3, Wapsie Valley 2
Grundy Center 6, South Hardin 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, North Butler 0
Union 18, Oelwein 17