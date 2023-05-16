FAIRBANK — Waterloo East opened its baseball season with a dominant, 14-0 win over Wapsie Valley, Monday.

The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the third and two in the top of the fifth before erupting for eight runs in the sixth inning.

Freshman shortstop Caleb Peters powered the Trojans with three RBIs on two hits—one double—in three at-bats. He also scored two runs and posted a 0.800 on-base percentage.

Justin Thomas also starred in his return from Tommy John surgery. The senior collected two hits and one RBI while throwing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

In addition to Peters, Maddox Harn and Gavin Peters hit doubles for East.

Iowa City High 7, Cedar Falls 0/Iowa City High 6, Cedar Falls 2: The Tigers opened their season with a pair of losses to the City High Little Hawks, Monday.

Shae Buskohl led the Tigers with two hits in the series and one RBI. Drew Grete also recorded an RBI in the series.

In the Tigers 7-0 loss, Buskohl threw 4.0 innings, striking out four batters and surrendering one earned run.

Xavier 9, West 2/Xavier 18, West 0: The Wahawks lost a pair of opening day games against the Xavier Saints, Monday.

Brady Dean led West with three hits in the series. Jake Jolley also managed two hits against the Saints.

Senior Josh Willis managed six strikeouts in three innings of work in the Wahawks 9-2 loss.