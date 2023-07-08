CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls baseball team got a heroic effort from junior Colin Coonradt as the Tigers defeated Dubuque Hempstead 4-3 in come-from-behind fashion on Friday.

Trailing 3-0 after five full innings, the Tigers (25-14) scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning and twice in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innnings.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Coonradt ended the game with a walk-off home run.

The junior finished the game with two RBIs and two runs scored in a 2-of-3 night at the plate. Luke DeGabriele drove in one run in the contest.

Teeghen Rath earned the win on the mound with 2.0 innings pitched, allowing no runs and not hits while striking out five Mustangs (17-20).

The Tigers face Linn-Mar (23-16) in Marion on Monday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the substate title game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy (29-11) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Urbandale 5, West 4: The Wahawks (12-23) fell just shy of an upset against the Urbandale J-Hawks (19-21) on Friday night.

West jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first and took a 3-1 lead after four full, but surrendered three runs in the bottom of the sixth to ultimately cede the lead.

Tayvon Homolar, Parker Engstrom and Andrew Walker drove in one run apiece to lead West.

Three pitchers saw action in the game for the Wahawks.

Ames 1, East 0: The Trojans (19-19) fell to the Little Cyclones (27-13) in the bottom of the tenth inning.

An RBI from Ames senior Johsua Motl ended the game after three extra innings of action.

Independence 11, Decorah 0: The Mustangs (20-19) found their stride against the Vikings (16-16) on Friday.

Korver Hupke dominated at the plate with three RBIs in a 3-of-4 showing that included a double.

Luke Johnson and Mitchell Johnson added two RBIs apiece.

Bryce Christian earned the win on the mound with a shutout in 5.0 innings of work.

The Mustangs face Western Dubuque (31-9) in the semifinals of the Class 3A substate 3 tournament on Monday at 7 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock 9, Charles City 4: The Go-Hawks (21-11) defeated the Comets (17-17) behind a sixth inning surge on Friday.

Leading 4-2, WSR scored four runs in the sixth to seal a win over Charles City.

Ayden Hoffert and Lance Myers led the Go-Hawks with two RBIs. Abram Wrage and Gehrig Tibbits added one RBI each.

Grant Parker threw a complete game in the win.

The Go-Hawks host Mount Vernon (12-19) on Monday in the 3A-3 semifinals at 7 p.m.