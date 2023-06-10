Teeghen Rath went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs and scored twice as Cedar Falls rallied for a doubleheader split with Dubuque Wahlert Friday.

After losing a tight 4-3 contest in the opener, the Tigers scored four times in the first and twice in the second to take a commanding 6-0 lead en route to a 11-5 win in the night camp.

Colin Coonradt scored three times, while Logan Wroe tripled and drove in run to pace the Tigers offensive attack in game two. Additionally, Derek Woods, Shae Buskohl and Payton Marsh each had two hits.

Wroe pitched three innings of relief allowing just one run to earn the save for winning pitcher Reece Reints.

In the opener, a three-run bottom of the fourth proved to be the difference for the Golden Eagles.

Coonradt drove in two runs with a pair of hits, while Rath also drove in a run.

Western Dubuque 6-10, West 4-0: The Wahawks lead 3-1 early in the opener, but the defending 3A state champion Bobcats scored in five of the six innings they batted to pull out a victory in the opening game.

Tayvon Homolar went 2-for-3 with a first inning double and drove in a run for West. Cael Caughron and Jesse Alcorn also had run-scoring hits for the Wahawks.

In game two, Western Dubuque scored three times in each of the first three innings before finishing the game in the fifth.

Columbus Catholic 9, Jesup 4: The Sailors scored eight times in the first three innings to seize control of the game en route to earning their 10th win of the season.

Myles Gardner went 2-for-3, while Connor Knudtson doubled and drove in two runs. Nick Merrifieldand Nick Hagarty each scored twice.

Brevin Dahl and Jack Miller each collected two hits for the J-Hawks. Miller drove in two runs.

Janesville 10, Clarksville 0: The Wildcats scored nine times in the first inning to take command early.

Gabe Meaney finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs, while Blake Porter also drove in two runs. Blayne Porter, Isaac Jones and Keegan Eastman all scored twice.

Kole Haan allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in five innings of work to earn the win.

Dike-New Hartford 13, Oelwein 2: Gus Varney went 4-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBIs to power the Wolverines past the Huskies.

Lewis Textro doubled and drove in three, and Cole McCumber drove in two runs. Carson Costello also had a big night for DNH going 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Ray Gearhart drove in two runs for Oelwein.

Hudson 9, Union 0: Nathan Rueber allowed just three hits and walked one in a complete game shutout for the Pirates.

Rueber also went 2-for-4 at the plate, while Oliver Thompson doubled and drove in two runs. Tate Van Dyke had three hits, and Caleb Ham and Camden Davis also doubled in the game for Hudson.

Wapsie Valley 13, Denver 3: The Warriors scored six times in the fifth and sixth innings to pull way for the victory.

Jaxson Kuhlman doubled and drove in three runs, while Manny Huebner and Blake Hesse each had 2 RBIs.

Nashua-Plainfield 17, West Fork 0: Karson Chyma doubled and drove in four runs, while Bo Harrington and Dawson Glaser each drove in three runs for the Huskies.

Harrington doubled twice as Eli Kalainoff. Kendrick Huck, Kaden Wilken and Chyma also had two baggers in the game.