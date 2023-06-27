With a doubleheader sweep of Oelwein, the Jesup baseball squad won their third consecutive North Iowa Cedar League East Division title Monday.

The J-Hawks took the opener 11-1, and behind Jack Miller’s 15-strike out no-hitter in game two, won, 6-0.

In the opener, Brevin Dahl doubled and drove in two runs while scoring three times to lead Jesup offensively. Miller, Kile Bucknell, Tyce Larson and Ryan Treptow also had RBIs in the game.

In the nightcap, Miller walked three and hit three batters, but those were the only runners the Huskies put on base.

Treptow drove in two runs, while Parker Marsteller, Ryan Durham and Larson all drove in runs. Miller was 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Cedar Falls 6-6, CR Washington 4-1: The Tigers improved to 17-13 overall with the doubleheader sweep of the Warriors.

In the opener, Logan Wroe doubled twice in drove in two. Teeghen Rath and Payton Marsh also had RBIs.

Rath pitched six innings allowing just four hits and striking out four before Wroe pitched a perfect seventh to close out the game.

In game two, Wroe tripled and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Shae Buskohl and Kaleb Larson each had two hits.

Denver 2-1, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-4: The Cyclones and Falcons split a NICL double dip.

In the opener, Ryan Law threw 6 2/3 innings of four-hit baseball striking out to help the Cyclones win. Offensively, Chase McEwan went 3-for-3 with two doubles, while Lincoln Roethler and Garrin Schult each scored runs.

In game two, Garrett Hempen, Tate Neymeyer and Preston Janssen all drove in runs for A-P. Neymeyer was 2-for-4 in the game and he pitched 2 ½ innings in relief of Devin Davis to get the save.

Jordan Nuss drove in Denver’s only run.

Charles City 15-5, Waukon 8-4: Malachi O’Brien went 3-for-5 with a home run and 5 RBIs, and Kayden Blunt also homered and drove in four to power the Comets to victory in game one of a doubleheader sweep of the Indians.

Lincoln Joslin also had a strong offensive game for CC as he went 4-for-5 with a double and 3 RBIs.

In game two, a 10-inning affair, Reed Peters went 3-for-5 with a double and 2 RBIs, and Joslin also doubled and drove in two.

O’Brien worked the final three innings allowing two hits and two runs to get the win.

Waverly-Shell Rock 19, Crestwood 4: Gehrig Tibbitts drove in four runs, and Nolan Foster drove in three to pace the Go-Hawks offensively.

Tibbitts was 3-for-4 with a double, while Foster was 3-for-3 and scored twice.

Dylan Stockdale also went 3-for-3 and scored three times, and Sam Roose also crossed home plate three times.

Don Bosco 16, Collins-Maxwell 4: Kaiden Knaack homered and drove in four runs and was one of six Dons to score twice or more in Don Bosco’s 24th win of the season.

Ty Purdy doubled and also drove in four runs for Don Bosco.

Grundy Center 2-2, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-6: Tate Jirovsky scattered four hits and struck out eight as the Spartans edged the Rebels in game one as part of a doubleheader split.

Patrick Brown, Colin Gordon and Ryder Slifer all had two hits in the game, and Brown drove in one of Grundy Center’s two runs.

In the second game, Caleb Egesdal and Nick Tscherter each drove in two runs for G-R. William Kiburis struck out nine and allowed just three hits in 6 2/3 innings before Austen Mathern got the final out of the game to get the save.

Brown drove in both of Grundy Center’s runs.

Union 2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0: Ethan Winnike out-dueled Jaymison Howard to lift the Knights to a victory in game one.

Winnike worked 6 2/3 innings allowing just three hits. He also worked around four walks and three hit batters. Ty Lorenzen recorded the final out of the game to earn the save.

Mason Mullen drove in the only run for Union.

Howard struck out seven in six innings allowing five hits and just one earned run.

Dubuque Wahlert 8-5, Waterloo West 0-2: Ryan Brosius struck out 10 and no-hit the Wahawks in game one.

The Eagles scored four times in the first inning and Brosius did the rest. He walked one and hit one batter.

In the nightcap, the Wahawks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run double by Tayvon Homolar that plated Cael Caughron and courtesy runner Brody Schmidt.

Homolar worked six innings allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out six.

Wapsie Valley 11, North Tama 0: Tucker Ladeburg tripled twice and drove in two runs, while Justus Kelley went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Warriors in the win.

Manny Huebner scored three times for Wapsie Valley, and freshman Garet Shannon allowed five hits and struck out five in five innings of work.