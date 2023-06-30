Cedar Falls won its fourth and fifth straight baseball games as the Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of second-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie Thursday.

Cedar Falls won the first game 8-6, and the second, 7-5.

The games were started on June 29 before being postponed until Thursday.

In the opener, Colin Coonradt homered twice and tripled, driving in four runs as he had 11 total bases in the victory.

CF (20-13) trailed 6-2 after three innings but rallied for the victory. Logan Wroe pitched three perfect innings in relief to earn the victory. He struck out two.

Payton Marsh also drove in two runs for the Tigers.

In game two, Coonradt and Teeghen Rath each drove in two runs. Coonradt also scored twice.

Cedar Falls built a 7-1 lead through five innings before the Hawks scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting.

Shae Buskohl threw six innings of two hit ball striking out eight before Wroe and Barrett Moran closed out the game.

With their 20th victory, the Tigers have achieved a 20-plus win season for the second consecutive year, and it is the first time Cedar Falls has done that since 2015 and 2016.

East 14-5, Marshalltown 4-3: The Trojans improved to 18-16 with the sweep.

In game one, DeMaris Henderson went 2-for-3 with a triple, 3 RBIs and three runs scored, while Justin Thomas was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Sam Mills added a 2-for-4 performance with 3 RBIs.

Maddox Harn went the distance allowing four unearned runs while striking out six.

In the nightcap, Phoenix Shipman drove in two runs, while Tye Schellhorn went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Thomas had a pair of doubles.

Janesville 7, Wapsie Valley 4: The Wildcats scored five times in the bottom of the first to take control and held off a late rally from the Warriors.

Peyton Trees went 2-for-3, while Dawson Graham scored twice and Blake Porter drove in two runs for Janesville.

Charles City 16, Saint Ansgar 6: Reed Peters went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple and drove in four runs to power the Comets past the Saints.

Rylan Peters was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, and Lincoln Joslin doubled and had 3 RBIs for Charles City.

Waverly-Shell Rock 10, South Winneshiek 0: Grant Parker threw a five inning two-hit shutout to lead the Go-Hawks to victory. Parker struck out 11 and walked three.

Abram Wrage and Parker each drove in three runs, and Gehrig Tibbitts had a pair of RBIs.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Dunkerton 1: Nick Tscherter went 3-for-5 with triple and 5 RBIs as the Rebels capped off their regular season at 24-11.

William Kiburis and Caleb Egesdal each scored three times, and Austin Vaverka was 3-for-3 in the victory for G-R.

Hudson 7, North Tama 2: Five different Pirates drove in runs as Hudson improved to 17-10 with the win.

Camden Davis scored twice, while Caleb Ham, Isaac Messmore, Culin Urgrin, Andrew Gaudian and Drew Barber all had RBIs.

Gavin Rausch had two hits for North Tama.