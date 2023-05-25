Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Teeghen Rath and Drew Grete combined to throw a four-hit shutout as Cedar Falls won the opener of a doubleheader split with Cedar Rapids Xavier, 1-0, Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.

Rath and Grete combined to strike out 10 and stranded all six Xavier runners to reach base.

Rath worked six innings, striking out nine, and Grete picked up the save by working a perfect seventh inning.

Grete drove in the only run in the fourth. Rath reached on an error and courtesy runner Derek Woods stole second before scoring on Grete’s single.

In the nightcap, the Tigers led 3-1 after three, but Xavier tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and scored the game winner in the sixth for a 4-3 win.

Rath and Grete each drove in runs for Cedar Falls. Shae Buskohl had a pair of hits and walked twice.

West splits: Alex Willis pitched a complete game and the Wahawks made a five-run first standup as West won the nightcap, 5-4, over No. 9 Iowa City High.

Willis allowed just four hits and only one earned run, while striking out four and walking just one in an 84 pitch effort where he threw 57 strikes.

The Wahawks (2-4) took advantage of two Little Hawk errors to post a big first inning in the game.

Tayvon Homolar drove in two runs, while Thomas Gettman and Josh Willis also had RBIs in the inning.

Cael Caughron went 3-for-3 for West.

City High won the opener, 10-1.

Trojans, Dodgers split: Caleb Peters doubled and homered as Waterloo East (3-2) took the nightcap of a Iowa Alliance doubleheader Wednesday with a 7-4 win over Fort Dodge.

Peters drove in three runs as he was 3-for-3 and he scored three times. Gavin Peters went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Jonah Helmrichs and Keeegan Atchison also had RBIs.

Maddox Harn went the distance on the mound allowing just six hits and two earned runs while striking out eight and walking none.

The loss was the first of the season for the Dodgers.

In the opener, a 11-1 loss, Harn drove in the Trojans only run as East struggled with command on the mound walking 11 Fort Dodge batters.

Columbus Catholic 8, Hudson 2: Nick Merrifield drove in two, and Connor Knudtson struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings as the Sailors picked up the victory.

Thomas Steele scored twice for the Sailors and drove in a run, while Myles Gardner, Knudtson and John Meier all

Don Bosco 9, Dunkerton 0: A nine-run third-inning propelled the Dons to victory.

Landon Frost tripled twice and drove in four runs, while Cole Frost homered and also drove in four.

Mack Ortner added three RBIs for Don Bosco.

Janesville 15, Riceville 5: Talan Pietz an Keegan Eastman combined to drive in 13 runs as the Wildcats rolled in their season opener.

Pietz doubled, homered and drove in six runs, while Eastman tripled twice and drove in seven.

Peyton Trees scored three times, while Dawson Graham, Gabe Meaney, Joe Kiene and Tyler Hoodjer all scored twice.

Ryder Fair homered and drove in three for Riceville, while Kaden Kobliska went 3-for-3.

Dike-New Hartford 12, Denver 2: Micah Walston and Nick Reinicke each drove in two runs as eigh different Wolverines had an RBI in the victory.

Gus Varney and Reinicke each had doubles, while Wil Textro, Varney and Lewis Textor all scored twice.

Grundy Center 4, AGWSR 3: Tate Jirovsky and Tanner Laube each drove in two runs as the Spartans edged the Cougars.

Jirovsky and Ryker Thoren were each 2-for-3, with both Jirovsky’s hits going for extra bases as he had a double and a triple.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, South Hardin 6: William Kiburis went 2-for-3 with a home run and he drove in five to power the Rebels to victory.

Nick Tscherter, Drew Eilers and Luke Riffey all

Jesup 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2: The J-Hawks scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third to pull out the narrow victory.

Jack Miller, Kile Bucknell and Ryan Treptow all drove in runs during the winning rally.

Miller went the distance to earn the win as he allowed just two hits, zero earned runs while striking out 13.

Rhys Land and Davis Van Sickle drove in runs for the Cougars.

Softball

Columbus Catholic scored in each of the first four innings to build an 8-0 lead before surviving a five-run Hudson fourth in a 9-5 North Iowa Cedar League softball win Wednesday.

Avery Hogan went 3-for-5 and scored twice, while Kamryn Regenold, Haile Frost, Ella Smith and Myka Bromley all drove in two runs.

Smith and Frost joined Hogan with three hits apiece as the Sailors collected 17 of them in the game.

Bromley homered for Columbus.

Taylor Davis drove in two runs for the Pirates, while Olivia Schoborg and Anna Haskovec also had RBIs. Haskovec finished 3-for-3 in the game.

Grundy Center 4, AGWSR 1: The Spartans scored three times in the sixth to break a 1-all tie en route to victory.

Carlee Willis went 3-for-4, and Lauren Zajac went 2-for-3 to pace Grundy Center offensively.

Lucy Lebo struck out nine and allowed just three hits while picking up the win in the circle.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Jesup 0: Isabel Bernard and Kylee Krueger each drove in runs to back up Addi Murray’s 1-hit shutout.

Both Bernard and Krueger had two hits in the game.

The story of the game was Murray out-dueling Klair Kite in the circle. Kite allowed just six hits and one earned run, while Murray had just one strike out, but also walked no batters.