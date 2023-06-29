PARKERSBURG — Feast or famine.

Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Brett Kleepsies described the Falcons season and their 8-5 win over AGWSR on Wednesday as "feast or famine."

"We have one good inning then we take three innings off," Kleepsies said. "Then, we have another good inning. We are just trying to compete every inning and not let up.

"[AGWSR] came back and made it a ball game. They hit the ball well—the bottom/middle of the order—they hit the ball well."

The Falcons (13-11) played true to form in their win over the Cougars (3-17), scoring five runs in the bottom of the first before giving four unanswered runs over the next two innings.

Bradly Roder sparked the Cougars comeback with an RBI single which scored Tristen Dennis and Collin Willems to cut the Aplington-Parkersburg lead to 4-2.

Dennis tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the third with an RBI single, scoring Kaden Abbas. Bo Gerbrecht scored earlier in the frame on a wild pitch.

During the top of the third, following Gerbrecht's run, the Falcons turned to senior Garrett Hempen to take over on the mound and stall the Cougars' momentum.

"I was just trying to attack the batters," Hempen said. "Make them put [the ball] into play. The other guys, behind me, did a good job making the plays, tonight, for me. I did not have many strikeouts, but they all made some plays for me and it helped us get out of that inning."

Once Hempen halted the Cougars rally, the Falcons managed to add two runs in the bottom of the third to push their lead back out to 7-4.

Both teams added one run over the final four innings of action as Aplington-Parkersburg prevailed 8-5.

Kamdon Hoppenworth and Will Steege drove in two runs apiece for the Falcons. Hoppenworth went 2-of-3 at the plate with one double.

Hempen received credit for the win on the mound.

Their final game before postseason action begins, Kleepsies said the Cougars provided the Falcons a look at the pressure they will face in the Class 2A substate 7 tournament.

"It gives the guys a sense of we still have to be in it, we still have to be engaged," Kleepsies said. "We cannot take innings off and take things for granted. It was nice to have those guys compete for seven innings."

South Hardin 13, Columbus 12: The Tigers won a back and forth affair against the Sailors on Columbus's senior night.

South Hardin (10-18) jumped in front with five runs in the top of the first, but the Sailors (18-11) managed to take a 6-5 lead by the end of two full innings.

Columbus built a 12-7 lead by the conclusion of the fifth inning, but allowed six unanswered runs in the final two frames, losing by one run.

Don Bosco 6, Jesup 1: The Dons built a 5-0 lead in through four and a half innings to cruise a five-run win over the J-Hawks.

Landon Frost put up an outstanding performance, going 2-of-4 at the plate with a home run and a triple. The junior led Don Bosco (25-5) with three RBIs.

Ty Purdy also hit a home run in the contest—a solo shot—to help power the Dons to a win.

Purdy and David Schmitz combined to hold Jesup (14-10) to one unearned run in the game. Schmitz pitched 4.0 innings, earning the win.

Grundy Center 9, Hudson 7: Despite a strong two-way performance from Drew Barber, the Pirates could not overcome the Spartans.

Barber went 2-of-3 at the plate with three RBIs while throwing 2.0 shutout, hitless innings with two strikeouts.

Dike-New Hartford 3, Williamsburg 1: The Wolverines waited until the sixth inning, but managed to pull out a come-from-behind win over the Raiders.

Trailing 1-0, Dike-New Hartford (16-10) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to slip by Williamsburg (17-19).

The Wolverines managed just five hits with Lewis Textor and Ryan Gudgeon driving in one run apiece in the win.

Carson Costello pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and no earned runs. Costello limited the Raiders to four hits in the game.

Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 17, North Fayette Valley 12: The Cougars needed all seven innings to dispatch the TigerHawks on Wednesday in spite of a 10-run first inning.

North Fayette Valley (8-22) added one run in the second and five runs between the fourth and fifth to avoid the mercy rule and cut the Cougars' lead to 14-6. Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli (18-5) added three runs in the bottom of the sixth to keep the TigerHawks at bay.

Kade Mitchell and Ty VanEngeienburg both drove in three runs for the Cougars. Mitchell did so behind a 3-of-5 night at the plate which included a home run.

Blake Reichter led the TigerHawks with three RBIs on a 2-of-5 night at the plate.

New Hampton 4, Wapsie Valley 0: The Chickasaws jumped ahead and stayed ahead, beating the Warriors at home.

New Hampton (22-9) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and held Wapsie Valley (22-11) scoreless to secured a win in the Chickasaws' regular season finale.

Aiden Roberson did the most damage with three RBIs with a single in a 1-of-2 showing on the night.

Gannon Shekleton threw a complete game with six strikeouts to just three hits allowed.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16, Denver 6: The Rebels got by the Cyclones in six innings of action on Wednesday.

Four RBIs from Hudson Clark on a 3-of-4 night for the freshman led Gladbrook-Reinbeck (23-11). Isaac Clark added three RBIs with a 2-of-4 performance including a double.

Logan Giesking earned the win on the mound.

Oelwein 12, Starmont 2: The Huskies picked up their tenth win of the season with five-inning win over the Stars.

Ray Gearhart and Nevin Berry led Oelwein (10-19) with two RBIs apiece on the night.

Terick Pryor earned the win on the mound with five strikeouts to six hits in a complete game of action.

North Butler 10, Rockford 0: The Bearcats scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to top the Warriors in five innings.

Nolan Reser led North Butler (9-10) with three RBIs in a 3-of-3 night at the plate. Ethan Litterer drove in two runs with a 2-of-3 performance which included a triple.

Owen Almelien earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts.

Nashua-Plainfield 11, West Fork 9: The Huskies got a big night at the plate from Wyatt Bouillon to earn a win over the Warhawks.

Bouillon recorded four RBIs with two doubles in a 3-of-4 showing with his bat.

Kendrick Huck and Landon Pratt aided the winning effort with two RBIs apiece. Both Huck and Pratt hit doubles in the win.