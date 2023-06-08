GRUNDY CENTER – The Grundy Center Spartans emerged victorious against Columbus Catholic on Wednesday, fighting back from a deficit to win a North Iowa Cedar League contest, 3-2.

The Spartans fell behind 2-0 in the first inning as starter Jaren Lauver started slow, but after finding his bearings, he shut down the Sailors through the next four innings – three without letting a single man on base.

Lauver then delivered the big blow of the game by knocking in the two go-ahead runs with a double in the bottom of the fifth.

“Jalen being a sophomore, there a process, and sometimes the process is hard for those younger guys and for him to understand and realize that sometimes his role isn’t quite as big as he wants it to be,” Grundy Center head coach Pat Brown said. “But when he’s got a role, it’s got to be big and he did that for sure.”

Columbus started well as Nick Merrifield lead-off off with a single and advanced to second base thanks to an error that got Myles Gardner on first. This opened a path for Connor Knudtson to punch Merrifield home with a double. A game of pickle between first and second base allowed another Gardner score to make it 2-0.

Determined to make up for his off start, Lauver struck out three batters in a row in the second inning, then threw two more perfect innings in the third and fourth.

“I knew I just had to stop thinking and start throwing the ball and that those two runs don’t mean anything as long as I come up big for the boys after that inning,” Lauver said.”

This bought the Spartans enough time to mount their comeback. It started in the bottom of the second inning when Pat Brown III scored on a groundout by Brody Zinkula. Then in the fifth, Lauver, batting in the ninth hole, found himself with two runners in scoring position.

“I was telling myself I’ve got to help myself out,” Lauver said. “This is a game that we preached that we needed to win. We’re having a really good season so far and every win matters.”

Finding his pitch, Lauver delivered the game-winning hit.

“He came out and he did have a tough start, he settled in and he did what he had to do,” Brown said. “So all around, he was really good.”

In the sixth inning, Lauver was relieved by Tate Jirovsky, then Ryker Thoren took over in the seventh to complete the win. According to Sailors’ coach Bob Etringer, the team has shown marked improvement on defense, but got too complacent with their early lead.

“The pitching was there,” Etringer said. “I think we scored early and I think we relaxed a little too much offensively and then we couldn’t pick it back up.”

For his part, Brown was thrilled to come away with the win as they continue to have a successful season and thrive against the proven teams within the North Iowa Cedar League.

“You look at those baseball teams in the area and Waterloo Columbus… they’re right up there,” Brown said. And to have an opportunity to finally be able to compete with them, it’s just really good.”

Photos: Grundy Center baseball vs. Columbus Catholic, June 7 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 14 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 1 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 2 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 3 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 4 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 5 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 6 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 7 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 8 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 9 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 10 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 11 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 12 BBall Grundy Center vs. Columbus 13