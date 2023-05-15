Prep
IHSBCA rankings
Preseason
Class 4A: 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Ankeny Centennial, 3. Johnston, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5. Waukee Northwest, 6. Pleasant Valley, 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 8. West Des Moines Valley, 9. Iowa City High, 10. Indianola.
Class 3A: 1. Western Dubuque, 2. Marion, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4. Davenport Assumption, 5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 6. Dubuque Wahlert, 7. North Polk, 8. Independence, 9. MOC-Floyd Valley, 10. Pella.
Class 2A: 1. Van Meter, 2. Mid-Prairie, 3. Carroll Kuemper, 4. Dyersville Beckman, 5. Dike-New Hartford, 6. Williamsburg, 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 8. Underwood, 9. Cascade, 10. Osage.
Class 1A: 1. Remsen St. Mary’s, 2. Mason City Newman, 3. North Linn, 4. Lisbon, 5. Kingsley-Pierson, 6. Lynnville-Sully, 7. Don Bosco, 8. LeMars Gehlen, 9. Saint Ansgar, 10. West Harrison