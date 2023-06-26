Maddox Harn threw a complete-game four-hit shutout as Waterloo East topped Davenport West, 5-0, Saturday in a non-conference baseball game in Davenport.

Harn also hit a three-run home run in the game, his first of the season, while DeMaris Henderson drove in another run for the Trojans (17-16).

The left-handed Harn improved to 4-2 overall and lowered his earned run average to 1.53 as he has now struck out 57 batters in 45 2/3 innings.

North Fayette-Valley Classic: Fifth-ranked Don Bosco (1A) split a pair of games,

Don Bosco scored a 17-1 victory over the host school, as Kaiden Knaack, Ladon Frost and Dawson Youngblut each drove in three runs. Knaack and Ty Purdy each had doubles.

In a 15-0 loss to Cascade, the Dons were held to just one hit, that coming from Youngblut.

MOC Floyd-Valley 9, Waverly-Shell Rock 5: The Go-Hawks could not overcome a fast start by the Dutchman as a late rally fell short at the Prange Classic at Grand View University.

MOC built an early 6-0 lead with a five-run third before WSR worked its way back into the game.

Ayden Hoffert went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, while Dylan Stockdale, Tanner Nuss and Ian Sedgwick all hit doubles for the Go-Hawks.