Sam Mills drove in two and was the winning pitcher to help Waterloo East complete an Iowa Alliance Conference sweep of Des Moines East Wednesday at home with a 6-3 win in the nightcap.

East took the first game, 12-6.

Mills survived walking six Scarlet batters in his four innings of work before Phoenix Shipman worked the final three innings to pick up the save in game two.

Demaris Henderson, Justin Thomas, Tye Schellhorn and Caleb Peters also drove in runs for the Trojans who improved to 15-15.

In the opener, the Trojans scored five times in the first to take early command.

Jonah Helmrichs, Caleb Peters and Sam Mills each drove in two runs.

Justin Thomas, Helmrichs, Gavin Peters and Caleb Peters all scored twice.

Dike-New Hartford 4, AGWSR 3: Carson Costello struck out nine over six innings of work before the Wolverines held on for the victory over the Cougars.

Costello allowed just three hits and one run.

Nick Reinicke drove in two runs while Micah Walston and Trevor Folkerts also had RBIs in the game.

Don Bosco 16, BCLUW 0: Mack Ortner doubled twice and drove in four runs as the Dons won their 20th game of the season.

Myles McMahon doubled and drove in two runs, and Kaiden Knaack went 2-for-4 with a triple while scoring twice additionally for Don Bosco.

Denver 4, Grundy Center 3: The Spartans took a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Cyclone pitchers Jacob Steege and Braxton Sauerbrei shut them down over the final six innings allowing Denver to rally for the victory.

Chase McEwan and Ryan Law each hit home runs for Denver to power the offense, and Sauerbrei scored twice for the Cyclones.

Ryker Thoren and Ryder Slifer each had doubles for Grundy Center.

Jesup 13, Alburnett 12: Brevin Dahl went 3-for-4 with a double, 4 RBIs and four runs scored as the J-Hawks held on for a victory over the Pirates.

Jesup scored eight times in the bottom of the third, but Alburnett rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh before the J-Hawks could finish off the win.

Kile Bucknell drove in three runs, while Jack Miller and Ryan Treptow each drove in two for Jesup.

Wapsie Valley 7, MFL Mar-Mac 2: Jaxson Kuhlmann went 3-for-4 and drove in a run for the Warriors while Jacob Schoer was 2-for-4 and scored twice in the victory.

Blake Hesse and Tyler Schoer combined to allow just four hits on the mound for Wapsie Valley. Hesse picked up the win pitching 5 2/3 innings and striking out five.