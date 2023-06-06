MASON CITY — The Waterloo East Trojans split a doubleheader with the Mason City Riverhawks on Monday to improve to 7-6 on the season.

The Trojans took the first of the two games, 3-0, behind a complete game from sophomore pitcher Maddox Harn.

Waterloo East head coach Eric Jesse praised Harn's night on the mound in an interview with Mason City Globe Gazette Sports reporter Logan Shanks.

“Harn pitched a heck of a game,” Jesse said. “We played well behind him defensively and we had some timely hits. We did just enough there in the box tonight.”

Harn threw 12 strikeouts across seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and two walks.

At the plate, the Trojans managed four hits in the contest. Harn added an RBI on one hit to help power the Trojans' offense. Sophomore third baseman Jonah Helmrichs also recorded an RBI with a 1-of-3 performane. Senior second baseman Justin Thomas hit the only extra-base hit with a double.

East dropped the second contest 8-4 as the Trojans recorded four additional hits. Helmrichs led East with two RBIs. Freshman shortstop Caleb Peters added one RBI.

Cedar Falls 9, Dubuque Senior 7/Cedar Falls 6, Dubuque Senior 0: The Tigers took both parts of a doubleheader against Dubuque Senior on Monday.

Cedar Falls managed a narrow, come-from-behind victory in the first contest as Drew Grete pitched seven scoreless innings in a relief appearance.

Trailing 7-0, Grete powered the comeback with five strikeouts to four hits allowed while the Tigers chipped away at the Rams lead.

Cedar Falls added two runs in the third, three runs in the fifth on a three-run home run from Colin Coonradt, one run in the sixth and one run in the seventh to force extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers earned the 9-7, walk off win on a two-run home run from Coonradt. The walk-off blast rounded out a three-hit performance for the talented shortstop who led the Tigers with five RBIs in the game.

Grete also added an RBI double while Logan Wroe went 3-of-5 at the plate with two RBIs.

Cedar Falls cruised to a 6-0 win in the second contest behind a dominant game from pitcher Payton Marsh. The senior pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Derek Woods led the Tigers with two RBIs while also knocking a double. Wroe, Teeghen Rath and Shae Buskohl added one RBI apiece. Coonradt went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double.

Columbus 8, Denver 3/Columbus 7, Denver 6: The Sailors managed 18 hits to sweep the Denver Cyclones on Monday night.

Columbus won the first matchup 8-3 behind a two-way showcase from Nick Merrifield. The junior threw nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings while driving in two runs on 2-of-4 at the plate. Thomas Steele led the Sailors with three RBIs on two hits including a triple.

In the second contest, the Sailors erupted for five runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 5-2 deficit and seal a 7-6 win.

Myles Gardner starred in the second contest with two hits in four at-bats, driving in two runs.

Dubuque Hempstead 7, West 2/Dubuque Hempstead 7, West 2: The Wahawks fell in a pair of matchups against the Mustangs on Monday.

Cael Caughron and Brenner Ortman managed 2-of-3 performances at the plate while Ortman and Tayvon Homolar drove in the two West runs.

In the second contest, Jesse Alcorn managed seven strikeouts in 3.0 innings, giving up just one hit.

Josh Willis and Alcorn drove in West's two runs in the second contest.