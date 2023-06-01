Waterloo East scored in every inning except the first as it earned a 14-3 victory over Des Moines Hoover Wednesday in Des Moines as part of an Iowa Alliance Conference doubleheader split with the Huskies.

Justin Thomas slugged a pair of doubles and drove in five runs while also recording two sacrifices to pace the Trojan office.

Maddox Harn went 3-for-3 and scored twice and picked up 2 RBIs, while Gavin Peters, Jonah Helmrichs, Brayden Peters and Tye Schellhorn all collected two hits as part of a 15-hit attack for East.

Thomas worked six innings allowing three unearned runs while striking out nine and allowing just four hits.

In game two, East (6-3) lead 4-0 after four innings, but Hoover exploded for seven runs in the fifth to pull away for a 10-4 win.

Harn, Helmrichs, Phoenix Shipman and Schellhorn all had two hits in the game.

Columbus 14, AGWSR 4: Nick Hagarty went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs as the Sailors improved to 5-6.

Thomas Steele, Myles Gardner and Connor Knudtson all had two hits, while Steele scored twice and drove in three.

Nick Merrifield recorded a hit, walked once, was hit by pitch twice and scored three times.

Don Bosco 12, Clarksville 0: Landon Frost went 4-for-4 with a pair of triples as the Dons improved to 6-3.

Kaiden Knaack also had a pair of hits, while Mack Ortner drove in two runs. All nine Don Bosco starters scored at least once in the game.

David Schmitz and Ty Christensen combined to throw a six-inning three-hit shutout. Schmitz recorded seven strike outs and the duo had 10 altogether.

Dunkerton 12, Janesville 6: The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season.

Keegan Eastman had a pair of hits and scored twice for Janesville.

Nashua-Plainfield 7, Saint Ansgar 0: Dawson Glaser threw a five-hit complete-game shutout striking out seven and walking none in the Huskies win.

Glaser also drove in four runs, while Eli Kalainoff and Tucker Franzen each collected two hits and scored twice each.

Aplington-Parkersburg 14, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13 (8): The Falcons walked off with the win to improve to 5-1.

Devin Davis went 4-for-6 and scored twice to lead A-P offensively. Garrett Hempen drove in two had was one of six other Falcons to collect multi-hit games.

Tate Neymeyer had three hits, while Preston Janssen, Nick Neuroth, Jack Eddy and Benny Walker each had two. Walker scored three times.

For G-R, William Kubris went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and 4 RBIs. Caleb Egesdal had three hits and scored three times, while Luke Riffey also had three hits.

North Tama 13, BCLUW 1: Kayler Morris went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Redhawks.

Gavin Rausch was also 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Oelwein 11, Crestwood 2: The Huskies improved to 6-2 as Terick Pryor and Chris Rocha each drove in two runs.

Eight different Huskie players had RBIs, while Carter Jeanes had a triple and scored twice.

Jeanes also pitched a complete game allowing just one earned run while striking out 11.