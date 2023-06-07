Don Bosco of Gilbertville rallied from a 3-1 deficit to down Janesville, 5-4, Tuesday in area baseball action as the Dons won their seventh straight game to improve to 11-3.

Landon Frost delivered the decisive blow, a three-run home run in the fourth inning to lift Don Bosco.

Kaiden Knaack and Frost each scored twice, while Jacob Thiry had a pair of hits in three at bats.

Ty Purdy struck out 12 in six innings of work, before Dawson Youngblut picked up the save throwing a perfect seventh inning.

Keegan Eastman had a pair of hits for the Wildcats, while Peyton Trees and Dawson Graham each drove in runs.

Grundy Center 8, Jesup 1: Patrick Brown went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead the Spartans past the J-Hawks.

Colin Gordon scored four times in the game while going 2-for-2 and walking twice, while Tate Jirovsky and Brody Zinkua each collected two hits.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, Oelwein 7: The Rebels built a 7-0 lead through two innings before the Huskies scored seven times in the bottom of the third to tie it.

G-R then took the lead for good with a three-run fifth.

Logan Giesking drove in three runs to pace the Rebels, while Nick Tscherter had a pair of run-scoring sacrifice flies.

Kale Horkheimer and Parker Sperfslage each drove in two runs for Oelwein.