Sophomore Dawson Glaser tossed a three-hit shutout striking out nine as Nashua-Plainfield downed Riceville, 9-0, Tuesday in Top of Iowa East Conference action in Nashua.

Glaser walked one and hit two batters as he improved to 6-1 on the season and lowered his earned run average to 1.73.

Wyatt Bouillon went 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Huskies (14-6) offensively.

Kaden Wilken also collected two hits and scored twice for N-P.

Grundy Center 16, Union 1: Judd Jirovsky doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Spartans rolled in North Iowa Cedar League action.

Jirovsky was 3-for-3 in the game and scored twice.

Tate Jirovsky scored four times, and Colin Gordon went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a double.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Jesup 2: The Rebels scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a great win over the J-Hawks.

Nick Tscherter went 2-for-2 and homered for Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Logan Giesking also drove in a run for the Rebels.

Austin Mathern pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the win in relief of Drew Eilers who worked the first six innings.

Jack Miller doubled and drove in a run for Jesup, and Ryan Treptow drove in the J-Hawks other run.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 22-11, while Jesup dropped to 14-8.

Hudson 3, Janesville 1: Isaac Messmore, Nathan Rueber and Caleb Ham all drove in runs as the Pirates improved to 15-9 overall.

Ham, Tate Van Dyke and Andrew Guadian combined to strike out 12 Wildcat batters in the game while allowing only two hits.

New Hampton 11, Oelwein 1: Gannon Shekleton drove in four runs and Kael Meyers three as the Chickasaws improved to 21-9.

Meyers was 3-for-4 with a home run and scored three times, while Jaxon Eckley also crossed home twice for New Hampton.

Eckley was the winning pitcher striking out nine in his five innings of work.

Wapsie Valley 11, Central City 1: The Warriors picked up their 21st win of the season with a mercy-rule victory.

Justus Kelley went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, while Tucker Ladeburg drove in two runs. Garet Shannon scored three times.

Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Denver 4: Abram Wrage went 4 for 5 and drove in five runs as the Go-Hawks improved to 19-10 on the season.

Gehrig Tibbitts drove in three runs, while Dylan Stockdale, Ayden Hoffert and Nolan Foster all scored three times.

Several area games were canceled because of air-quality issues stemming from this month’s Canadian wildfires included Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Washington and Don Bosco at Lisbon.