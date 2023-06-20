Connor Knudtson scattered five hits and a pair of walks while pitching a complete game shutout as Columbus Catholic scored a 6-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader sweep over Hudson Monday at home.

The Sailors took the second game 12-4.

Knudtson struck out seven as he improved to 4-3 on the season and lowered his earned run average to 1.37.

The Sailors (13-9) scored four times in the first inning to take control early,

Knudtson drove in two of the runs. Thomas Steele finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Patrick Underwood, Aiden Hosch and John Meier also drove in runs for Columbus.

In the nightcap, Myles Gardner went 5-for-5 in the game, while Steele, Underwood and Hosch each collected three hits. One of Steele’s hits was a home run.

Nick Merrifield and Carter Lockert each drove in two runs.

Waterloo West 12-3, CR Jefferson 5-4: The Wahawks extended their winning streak to five with a victory in the opener before the J-Hawks rallied late in the night cap to earn the split.

In the first game, Alex Willis blasted a three-run home run, his second home run of the season, while twin brother Josh Willis, went 4-for-5 with a double.

Tayvon Homolar and Parker Engstrom each collected three hits, additionally, as West collected 18 hits in the opening game.

West lead the second game 3-1 after four innings, but Jefferson capitalized on a pair of Wahawk miscues for a three-run fifth to surge ahead.

Cael Caughron went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Homolar collected a pair of hits. Alex Willis had two more RBIs in the game to give him five for the doubleheader.

West had runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the seventh when J-Hawk pitcher Zac Henderson made a great defensive play to halt the Wahawk rally.

West is now 10-16 on the season.

Jesup 9-1, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-2: The J-Hawks dominated the opener, before the Cougars won a pitcher’s duel in the night cap.

In game one, Jesup scored three times in each of the first, fourth and sixth innings to hand S-F just its fourth loss.

Brevin Dahl and Jack Miller each hit home runs for the J-Hawks. Miller drove in three as did Kile Bucknell.

Dahl finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Cale Schissel and Miller also scored twice.

Dahl also picked up the win on the mound allowing just two hits while striking out five and walking four.

In game two, Jaymison Howard out-dueled Miller to earn the win.

The Cougars scored the game winner in the bottom of the third.

Howard allowed just five hits and struck out six. He improved to 6-1 overall and has yet to allow an earned run in 40 innings of work. Opponents have scored four unearned runs against him.

In six innings, Miller allowed seven hits, walked none and struck out four while allowing just one earned run.

Howard and Noah Henderson each drove in runs for S-F. Henderson had a triple, while Caden Trainor went 3-for-3 for the Cougars (14-4).

Ryan Durham scored the J-Hawks lone run, while Nic Moore was 2-for-2 with a double.

Dike-New Hartford 5-3, Denver 1-1: Nick Reinicke homered and drove in three runs in the first of the Wolverines wins in the doubleheader.

Gus Varney tripled and drove in a run additionally, and Micah Walston had a run-scoring double in the game. Will Textor scored twice for DNH, and Trevor Folkerts was 2-for-3.

Will Textor and Lewis Textor combined to strike out 12 batters while walking just one.

Reinicke collected three hits in game two, including one of five DNH doubles. Will Textor was 2-for-4 with a double to help support Varney’s winning effort on the mound.

Varney went 6 2/3 innings striking out nine and allowing just five hits.

Don Bosco 9, Baxter 5: A five-run bottom of the sixth allowed the Dons to rally from a 5-4 deficit to win.

Ty Purdy and Cole Frost each drove in two runs. The Dons had six doubles in the game. Landon Frost had two, while Kaiden Knaack, Purdy, Cole Frost and Mack Ortner each had one.

Janesville 4, Green Mountain-Garwin 1: Keegan Eastman homered and drove in two runs to lead the Wildcats to victory.

Ty Hoodjer and Kole Haan combined to allow just four hits and an unearned run. Hoodjer picked up the win, and Haan the save.

Nashua-Plainfield 11, Central Springs 1: Eli Kalainoff had a double and a home run and drove in three runs for the Huskies.

Kendrick Huck went 2-for-4 with two doubles and 3 RBIs, while Wyatt Boullion drove in two.

Wapsie Valley 8-8, Oelwein 3-2: Jacob Schoer and Manny Huebner each drove in two runs to power he Warriors to a game one victory as part of a double header sweep for Wapsie Valley.

In the second game, Schoer drove in two more runs, and Garet Shannon scored twice to pace the Warriors offensive attack.

Tucker Ladeburg and Jaxson Kuhlmann each doubled and drove in a run for Wapsie, additionally.

Terick Pryor hit a solo home run for Oelwein, while Chris Rocha and Kale Horkheimer each had two hits for the Huskies.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-10, South Hardin 1-2: Nick Tschrter allowed just three hits and struck out five in a complete game win in the opener for the Rebels.

In the night cap, G-R had five different players collected two hits – William Kiburis, Cale Egesdal, Tscherter, Giesking and Luke Riffey. Egesdal and Tscherter each drove in two runs.

Kiburis allowed just one hit and struck out 17 to earn the win.

Offensively in the first game, Kiburis, Egesdal and Giesking all drove in runs for the Rebels.

Other scores: Ames 19-8, East 2-3, Dubuque Hempstead 7-8, Cedar Falls 5-7.