Columbus Catholic pulled out an 8-4 North Iowa Cedar League win over Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday.

Nick Merrifield collected three hits, and Connor Knudtson drove in two runs for the Sailors (9-8).

Thomas Steele and Carter Lockert each collected two hits, additionally.

Jack Eddy doubled and scored twice for the Falcons.

New Hampton 7-6, Waverly-Shell Rock 6-13: In a game two victory, the Go-Hawks saw their top four hitters collected seven hits and drive in 10 runs to help WSR earn a doubleheader split.

Ayden Hoffert and Ian Sedgwick each drove in three, while Dylan Stockdale and Abram Wrage each drove in two for WSR. Sedgwick collected a pair of doubles.

Additionally, Gehrig Tibbitts went 3-for-4 in the game.

In the first game, Kael Meyers scored twice and drove in two more runs to help the Chickasaws to the win. Gannon Shekleton additionally was 2-for-2 with a double.

Hoffert, Wrage, Sedgwick, Tibbitts and Lance Myers all drove in runs for WSR in the opener.

Independence 8-3, Center Point-Urbana 1-2: Treyton Weber and Korver Hupke each drove in two runs to help the Mustangs take the opening game.

Freshmen Bryce Christian worked six innings allowing just four hits and striking out seven to earn the win.

To complete the sweep, Keegan Palmer allowed just four hits and two runs to pick up the win in a complete-game effort.

Hupke collected a pair of hits and drove in a run as did Samuel Hamilton.

Don Bosco 15, Nashua-Plainfield 0: Six different Dons had multi-hit games as Don Bosco improved to 13-3 with the win.

Ty Purdy doubled and homered driving in four runs to pace the Dons’ offense. Andrew Kimball had a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs, while Kaiden Knaack, Landon Frost, Dawson Youngblut and Jacob Thiry all had two hits.

Dike-New Hartford 6, Hudson 1: The Wolverines saw six different players score as they rallied late to beat the Pirates.

Wil Textor and Lewis Textro each had doubles, while Will Textor, TateBlock and Cole McCumber each had RBIs.

Gus Varney and Lewis Textor combined to limit Hudson to five hits.

Caleb Ham drove in the Pirates lone run, while Andrew Gaudian had a pair of hits for Hudson.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5, East Marshall 3: Caleb Egesdal and Issac Clark each collected two hits to pace the Rebels who got a balanced offensive attack in the win.

Seven different G-R players collected at least one hit,while Egesdal, Logan Giesking and Clark all had RBIs.

Jesup 3, Wapsie Valley 2: This game saw the Warriors rally to tie it at 2-all in the top of the seventh only to have the J-Hawks walk it off in the bottom of the inning.

Wapsie Valley led early with a run in the third, before Jesup scored twice in the fourth to take the lead.

Brevin Dahl, Tyce Larson and Ryan Treptow all scored for the J-Hawks.

Jack Miller tossed 6 1/3 strong innings before being lifted. He allowed just four hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine.

Dahl earned the save by recording the final two outs, including one by strikeout.

Justus Kelley went 2-for-3 for the Warriors, while Tucker Ladeburg drove in a run for Wapsie.

Grundy Center 6, South Hardin 0: Tate Jirovsky and Ryker Thoren combined to throw a four-hit shutout while striking out seven to lead the Spartans to victory.

Ryder Slifer drove in two for Grundy Center.