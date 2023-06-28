Prep
Substate pairings
Class 4A
(First round games are July 7. All start times 7 p.m.)
Substate 3
No. 6 Des Moines North at No. 1 Ankeny Centennial,
No. 5 Waterloo East at No. 2 Ames
No. 4 Fort Dodge at No. 3 Des Moines Roosevelt
Highest seed remaining receives bye to substate final, lower seeded winners will play on July 10
Substate 4
No. 6 Clinton at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
No. 5 Davenport West at No. 2 Linn-Mar
No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead at No. 3 Cedar Falls
Highest seed remaining receives bye to substate final, lower seeded winners will play on July 10
Substate 5
No. 6 Marshalltown at No. 1 Southeast Polk
No. 5 Waterloo West at No. 2 Urbandale
No. 4 Des Moines Lincoln at No. 3 Mason City
Highest seed remaining receives bye to substate final, lower seeded winners will play on July 10
Class 3A
(First round games are July 7. All start times 7 p.m.)
Substate 2
No. 8 Greene County at North Polk
No. 5 Webster City at No. 4 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
No. 7 Gilbert at No. 2 Humboldt
No. 6 Algona at No. 3 Clear Lake
Semifinals are on July 10
Substate 3
No. 8 Maquoketa at No. 1 Western Dubuque
No. 5 Independence at No. 4 Decorah
No. 7 Mount Vernon at No. 2 West Delaware
No. 6 Charles City at No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock
Semifinals are on July 10