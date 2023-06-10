ELDRIDGE -- Colin Coonradt homered and drove in three runs as Cedar Falls topped host North Scott, 9-6, to win the Lancer Invitational Saturday.

Coonradt, who drove in three in a semifinal win over Mid-Prairie, also walked twice and scored twice in the victory.

The Tigers jumped on the Lancers early with three in the top of the first, and then added two in the third and four in the fourth to build a 9-1 lead.

Logan Wroe walked three times and scored three times, while winning pitcher Drew Grete went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and Maddox Strassburg also drove in two.

Grete worked 6 1/3 innings give up 10 hits, including a pair of home runs, but consistently worked out of trouble to earn the win. Barrett Moran recorded he final two outs to close out the game.

in a 12-1 in over Mid-Prairie (12-3), Coonradt tripled, walked twice and drove in three. Wroe scored three times, while Payton Marsh and Strassburg each hit a home run and drove in two.

Jack Murphy picked up the win allowing just three hits in the five inning victory.