CEDAR FALLS – Jack Murphy and Barrett Moran combine to allow just two hits, and Logan Wroe continued his torrid stretch of hitting as Cedar Falls captured the metro baseball title Thursday with a 12-2 six-inning win over Waterloo East at Robinson Dresser Sports Complex.

After losing back-to-back doubleheaders to Iowa City High and Linn-Mar to open the season, the Tigers capped off a busy four-day stretch with a dominant performance in winning the tournament title outscoring East and Waterloo West, its semifinal opponent, 26-4.

Wroe paced the way. After collecting three hits against the Wahawks Wednesday, he socked four more against the Trojans, including a triple.

“I think it was us just putting together better at bats,” Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said. “We have been talking about that, and taking care of business. We saw two great pitchers the last two nights, guys who have won games at the 4A level and when you can do … productive at bats. We had a ton of them tonight.”

Cedar Falls (2-4) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when a two-out throwing error allowed two runs to score. East cut the deficit in half when Keegan Atchison scored on a fielder’s choice in the second.

But the Tigers scored four times in the third to break the game open including a two-run single by Tate Hermanson that appeared to be a routine ground ball to short before taking a bad hop over the head of Trojan shortstop Caleb Peters.

Cedar Falls scored in each of the final three innings before ending the game early when Shae Buskohl’s single scored Wroe from third in the bottom of the sixth.

“We played six games in four days and our guys are tired,” Williams said. “We kind of played that way late, but I’m proud of our guys. Jack Murphy and Barrett Moran pitched great tonight. We pitched outs and that is what we wanted to do. We are getting better and we’ve done that every single game.”

For East, head Eric Jesse said fielding mistakes cost his team but things that was an anomaly after defense had helped East win its first two games of the season.

“We didn’t show it tonight, but our defense, especially against Columbus on Wednesday, won us that game,” Jesse said. “That is kind of what we have been hanging our hat on is defense and pitching.

“I think we are going to win a lot of games with our pitching and defense, and eventually our bats will pick up steam.”

In the third-place game, Waterloo West sophomore Brady Dean allowed just two hits over six innings while striking out 11 to lead the Wahawks to a 8-0 win over Columbus Catholic.

Dean hit a pair of batters and walked one before eighth-grader Jack Van Erem closed out the game with a scoreless seventh.

Josh Willis drove in a pair of runs and had a triple, while Tayvon Homolar, Thomas Gettman and Cayden Kutz also had RBIs for West (1-3).