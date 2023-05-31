Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After taking it on the chin in the opener, Cedar Falls rallied to earn a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader split with Iowa City Liberty Tuesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored seven times in the first three innings, including a five-run second as the won 9-2. The Lightning took the opener, 12-8.

Collin Coonradt went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple while driving in three runs to pace Cedar Falls offensive in the opener. Logan Wroe doubled and also drove in three for the Tigers, while Drew Grete drew a pair of walks and scored twice.

Payton Marsh worked five innings allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out seven to earn the win.

In the opener, an eight-run third inning by the Lightning doomed the Tigers. Teeghen Rath and Barrett Moran each drove in two runs for CF.

Coonradt doubled twice and scored three times additionally for the Tigers.

Aplington-Parkersburg 5-1, Columbus Catholic 4-0: The Falcons scored a pair of one-run victory over the Sailors to improve to 4-1.

In game one, a late rally fell short for the Sailors. Trailing by two in the seventh, Columbus pushed a run across but could not come up with the equalizer.

Connor Knudtson went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs for the Sailors, while John Meier also drove in a run.

Nick Merrifield reached base three times, twice by walk and once hit by pitch. Merrifield, Thomas Steele, Aiden Hosch and Nick Hagarty all scored.

In the second game, Knudtson gave up a run in the first and then settled in to pitch a complete game allowing just three hits, a walk and striking out four in an 82-pitch effort.

Wapsie Valley 5-0, Jesup 4-5: Jack Miller and Tyce Larson combined to allow just one hit in game two to help the J-Hawks earn a split with the Warriors.

Miller worked the first 4 2/3 innings allowing no hits and walking two while striking out eight. Larson allowed just one hit and a walk over the final 2 1/3.

Miller hit a 3-run home run to provide most of Jesup’s offense. Brevin Dahl collected a pair of hits and drove in the J-Hawks other two runs.

In game one, the J-Hawks led 4-0 before the Warriors rallied. Miller drove in two for Jesup.

Don Bosco 5, Riceville 4: The Dons rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out their fifth win of the season against three losses.

Kaiden Knaack, Landon Frost and Cole Frost each had run-scoring hits for Don Bosco in the game.

Myles McMahon punched out three batters in the top of the seventh wrapping the strikeouts around a single to earn the win.

Cole Frost worked the first four innings striking out eight while allowing just one earned run.

Anthony Houser and Chance Christensen each drove in runs for Riceville.

IC West 12-3, West 8-2: The Wahawks out hit the Trojans in both games but came up empty Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at West.

The Wahawks stranded 10 runners on base in the opener and another nine in the night cap while they collected 21 hits in the two games.

In the opener, West jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings, but the Trojans took the lead for good with a four-run third inning.

Tayvon Homolar went 3-for-5 in the game with 2 RBIs, while Cael Caughron, Brady Dean, Thomas Gettman and Josh Willis all collected two hits.

Gettman drove in two runs.

In game two, Alex Willis gave up three inning runs and then allowed just two hits over the final six innings as he was outdueled by three IC West pitchers.

Homolar and Josh Willis each drove in a run, but the Wahawks stranded runners in scoring position in each of the last three innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the sixth.

Dunkerton 10, Clarksville 1: The Raiders picked up their first win of the season as Noah Fuelling struck out eight over seven innings while allowing just four hits.

Fuelling, Rylie Marquart and Aidan Hesse each drove in two runs.

Grundy Center 2-4, South Hardin 1-2: The Spartans scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings and held off a late Tiger rally in the opener and then scored once in four different innings to win the night cap.

In game one, Patrick Brown had a pair of hits, including a double and drove in one of Grundy Center’s runs, while Ryder Slifer also had an RBI.

Tate Jirovsky struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win, while Judd Jirovsky struck out the only batter he faced in the seventh to earn the save.

In the second game, Colin Gordon went 2-for-4 and drove in a run, while Patrick Brown and Pete Lebo also had RBIs.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8-12, East Marshall 7-5: The Rebels evened their season record at 6-6 with the double header sweep.

In the first game, the Rebels rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win. Luke Riffey had three hits, including a triple and drove in two, while Caleb Egesdal, Nick Tscherter, Isaac Clark and Logan Giesking each had two hits.

In game two, Drew Eilers homered and drove in four runs for G-R. Giesking also had two hits and drove in two, and Tscherter also drove in two.

Dike-New Hartford 11-4, Hudson 3-6: The Wolverines and Pirates split a NICL double header.

In the opener, Trevor Folkerts doubled twice and drove in four for DNH, while Nick Reinicke scored three times, and Lewis Textor, Gus Varney and Micah Walston all scored twice.

In the second game, Hudson scored four in the first and two in the second to take a commanding lead and held off the Wolverines late surge.

Camden Davis went 2-for-4 and drove in three for the Pirates, while Nathan Rueber and Isaac Messmore each were 2-for-4 additionally.

Both of Davis’ hits were doubles.

Gus Varney went 3-for-3 for DNH including a home and a pair of runs scored.