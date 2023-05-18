CEDAR FALLS – A thriller and a rout.

The four metro baseball teams got together Wednesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex for their annual tournament and the results were vastly different.

Waterloo East out-lasted Columbus Catholic in game one to win 4-3 in nine innings, before Cedar Falls rolled past West, 14-2.

Down by two in the bottom of the eighth and down to its last out, East rallied to tie and extend the game against the Sailors. Meanwhile, the Tigers were propelled by their slugging – most notably with the three doubles and six runs batted in by Logan Wroe.

“We had our chances there, we didn’t play our best ball, but you’re not always going to play brand of ball and it happens sometimes,” said East coach Eric Jesse. “But when it came down to it, we kept fighting and… I couldn’t be more proud of [Harn] and the rest of the guys.”

After two scoreless innings, the Sailors broke the scoreless game with a walk by Nick Merrifield, who stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice groundout by Thomas Steele. Merrifield then scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Knudtson. The Trojans didn’t wait long to get back, with Maddox Harn hitting a double in the bottom of the third. Gavin Peters then made contact and a Columbus fielding error took him to second while Harn ran home.

The game then turned into a pitching duel with a few close calls and men on third, but neither team could capitalize.

In the seventh inning, the Sailors loaded the bases with one out, leading the way for Caleb Peters to take the mound. He saved the inning for East, getting a strikeout and a groundout in the clutch. At the bottom of the seventh, with two on and one out, Nick Merrifield was relieved by Aiden Hosch. After a walk loaded the bases, Hosch got a pair of flyouts to force the game into extra innings.

In the eighth, Columbus scored on a pair of balks to take a 3-1 lead. However, the Trojans answered back when all seemed lost. With two outs, Harn drilled an RBI single, followed by an error that scored another run to tie it.

“I was just wanting first of all to pitch really good, which I think I did pretty decent,” Harn said. “And then in that eighth inning, when we were down… I just knew I had to get it in play, try to get a base hit. That was my goal and it worked.”

For the Sailors it was a game of missed opportunities.

“Well, first game out, we just made too many mistakes,” said Columbus coach Bob Etringer. “We had throwing errors, we had baserunning errors, we had mental mistakes and that ultimately cost us.”

In the second game, Cedar Falls got on the board early when Colin Coonradt scored a run off an error. He hit a single in the leadoff and was taken to third with a double by Logan Wroe. With loaded bases, Payton Marsh kept it coming with two RBIs on single to make it 3-0.

Cedar Falls kept it rolling in the second as Wroe drove in another run and Drew Grete, the winning pitcher, drove in two more as Cedar Falls built its lead to 7-0, and the Tigers kept on building.

West scored twice in the fourth on a pair of Cedar Falls errors, but the Tigers offense was too much and the game ended after five.

“I think our mentality still everyday has to be just to flush this one from our system,” said West coach Tom Ulses.

After starting out the season 0-4, coach Brett Williams hopes this win is what Cedar Falls needs to reset the season.

“We’d started the year not great, but we played against two really good teams Monday and Tuesday… and we had seen some pitching that we need to get after,” Williams said. “And our guys made really good decisions on fastballs and we went after it and kind of had a good approach, and we’ve been preaching that up until this point and the guys kind of locked in and did it.”

As for Wroe, he’s hoping his three-hit performance was enough to shake off the rust he had earlier this week.

“The last few games, I’ve been struggling at the plate – I wasn’t getting my pitch and then tonight, I was really looking for my pitch at the plate,” he said. “And so when I got that pitch, I just put my head down, kept my eye on the ball and just hit it where it was pitched.”

The third place game tonight between Columbus and West starts at 5 p.m., with the championship game between East and Cedar Falls to follow.

Close Waterloo East rightfielder Gavin Peters camps under a fly ball Wednesday during a game against Columbus Catholic. Columbus Catholic catcher John Meier tags out Waterloo East runner Jonah Helmrichs at the plate during the metro tournament Wednesday in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls pitcher Drew Grete unleashes a pitch against a Waterloo West batter Wednesday in Cedar Falls. Waterloo East pitcher Maddox Harn fires a pitch Wednesday during a game against Columbus Catholic. Columbus Catholic's Patrick Underwood dives back to first as Waterloo East's Justin Thomas catches the throw. Columbus Catholic shortstop Aiden Hosch catches a pop up against Waterloo East Wednesday in Cedar Falls. Columbus Catholic pitcher Nick Merrifield throws a pitch to a Waterloo East batter Wednesday. Waterloo West pitcher Tayvon Homolar throws a pitcher during the Wahawks' game with Cedar Falls Wednesday. Cedar Falls centerfielder Teeghen Rath hauls in a fly ball Wednesday in a game against Waterloo West in Cedar Falls. PHOTOS: Semifinals of the Metro Baseball tournament at Cedar Falls