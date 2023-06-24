Colin Coonradt homered twice and drove in four runs in an 8-0 opening game over Cedar Rapids Jefferson as Cedar Falls scored a doubleheader sweep of the J-Hawks.

On the night, Coonradt hit three home runs and drove in eight.

Cedar Falls won the second game, 8-7, in eight innings.

Shae Buskohl and Luke DeGabriele also homered in the first game

Buskohl was the winning pitcher in the game going six innings and allowing just two hits and striking out six. Barrett Moran allowed a hit in closing out the shutout.

In the second game, the Tigers had to score three times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Coonradt and Teeghen Rath both homered in the game as Coonradt drove in four runs. Rath drove in three runs, and Logan Wroe was 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-8, Waterloo West 0-4: Iowa commit Rowen Donels struck out 12 and allowed just three hits as the Cougars took a pair from the Wahawks.

Jesse Alcorn went 2-for-3 for West, and Brady Dean kept West in the game until Kennedy broke it open with a three-run sixth.

Josh Willis homered as Cael Caughron and Alex Willis each drove in runs.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 1, South Winneshiek 0: Noah Henderson and Jaxon Willems combined on a three-hit shutout as the Cougars topped the Warriors.

Henderson worked 6 2/3 innings allowing three hits and struck out eight, walking one.

Willems struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save.

Ty VanEngelenburg drove in the only run with second inning single plating courtesy runner Owen Schoonover.

Aplington-Parkersburg 8, Grundy Center 2: The Falcons took advantage of nine walks issued to them to score a North Iowa Cedar League win.

Garrett Hempen, Tate Neymeyer, Kamdon Hoppenworth and Will Steege all drove in runs for A-P.

Steege worked 6 2/3 innings allowing no earned runs to earn the win. He struck out six and walked three.

Tanner Laube went 4-for-4 for the Grundy Center.

Don Bosco 19, Clarksville 2:The Dons took advantage of 12 walks and Landon Frost homered, drove in three runs and scored three times in the victory.

Myles McMahon also scored three times for Don Bosco who improved to 22-4.

West Marshall 14, Dike-New Hartford 7: Leading 3-1, the Wolverines were derailed by an eight-run top of the fourth for the Trojans.

Gus Varney and Micah Walston each drove in two runs for DNH. Walston homered.