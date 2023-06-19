Iowa Alliance North
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Ottumwa;19;6;9;1
DM Roosevelt;15;11;7;3
Mason City;18;7;10;4
Fort Dodge;14;12;12;7
Ames;15;11;5;3
DM East;6;22;5;7
DM Lincoln;9;15;4;7
Marshalltown;4;20;2;8
Waterloo East;13;12;2;8
DM Hoover;6;16;2;12
DM North;0;17;0;6
Iowa Star (North)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Don Bosco;18;4;10;0
Janesville;8;6;6;3
Dunkerton;5;7;5;4
Riceville;5;11;3;7
Clarksville;0;13;0;10
MVC (Mississippi)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
CR Prairie;21;3;16;2
Dub. Wahlert;17;10;11;7
Iowa City Liberty;15;11;9;7
CR Xavier;13;11;10;8
Cedar Falls;13;10;6;9
CR Jefferson;10;12;7;11
Dub. Senior;6;18;2;16
MVC (Valley)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Western Dubuque;22;6;12;3
CR Kennedy;21;9;12;8
Iowa City High;17;11;10;8
Iowa City West;14;11;10;8
Linn-Mar;13;11;10;8
Dub. Hempstead;11;12;8;10
CR Washington;6;19;3;13
Waterloo West;9;15;3;14
North Central
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Humboldt;16;2;8;0
Clear Lake;10;6;6;2
Webster City;10;13;5;3
Algona;9;12;4;4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL;10;10;5;4
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;7;13;3;6
FD St. Edmond;2;11;2;7
Iowa Falls-Alden;3;10;1;7
NICL (Central)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Columbus Catholic;12;9;6;2
Dike-New Hartford;11;7;4;3
Aplington-Parkersburg;9;7;5;4
Hudson;12;7;5;4
Denver;2;16;0;8
NICL East
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Jesup;8;7;6;1
Sumner-Fredericksburg;13;3;5;2
Wapsie Valley;15;9;6;3
Oelwein;7;13;2;6
Union;4;15;2;8
NICL West
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Gladbrook-Reinbeck;17;10;7;1
Grundy Center;11;3;6;1
East Marshall;6;12;3;5
AGWSR;3;9;2;5
South Hardin;8;13;1;7
Northeast Iowa
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Waverly-SR;12;8;10;4
Decorah;13;7;9;4
New Hampton;15;7;8;6
Waukon;13;11;6;8
Charles City;9;14;5;9
Crestwood;4;14;3;10
Top of Iowa (East)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Newman Catholic;20;2;9;0
Nashua-Plainfield;11;4;9;2
Saint Ansgar;16;5;7;3
Osage;9;7;7;4
North Butler;7;7;5;6
Central Springs;4;12;3;7
North-Kenn;5;12;3;9
West Fork;3;10;2;7
Rockford;2;13;2;9
Top of Iowa (West)
Algona Garrigan;16;4;9;1
Forest City;11;7;9;2
Lake Mills;8;6;7;3
Eagle Grove;13;7;8;4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;9;6;7;4
North Union;8;6;5;5
North Iowa;4;11;2;11
Belmond-Klemme;2;13;2;6
West Hancock;2;11;1;10
Upper Iowa
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
South Winneshiek;14;5;11;0
MFL Mar-Mac;11;7;8;4
Kee High;11;15;7;4
Turkey Valley;9;10;7;5
Clayton Ridge;5;15;4;9
North Fayette-Valley;3;16;3;7
Postville;0;11;0;11
WaMaC (East)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Solon;15;11;7;5
West Delaware;16;8;11;3
Marion;17;4;9;3
Independence;11;15;8;6
Mount Vernon;6;14;4;8
Maquoketa;5;16;1;7