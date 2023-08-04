The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its 2023 All-State baseball teams on Thursday.

Of the honorees, 15 came from Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier area teams.

Colin Coonradt of Cedar Falls earned All-State first team honors in class 4A. Coonradt, a junior at Cedar Falls, recorded nine home runs, six triples and 11 doubles to lead while driving in a team-high 45 runs in the 2023 season.

In class 3A, a pair of Independence Mustangs landed on the class 3A third team: Korver Hupke and Mitchel Johnson. Hupke and Johnson both hit two home runs while Hupke lead Indee in RBIs with 37 while Johnson added 30.

Four area athletes earned 2A All-State honors including two New Hampton Chickasaws. Kael Meyers of New Hampton and Columbus Catholic's Myles Gardner earned second team honors. Gannon Shekleton of New Hampton and Jesup's Jack Miller earned third team honors.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck star William Kiburis represented the area on the class 1A All-State First team. Kiburis went 9-1 on the mound for the Rebels with a 0.92 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in his senior season. At the plate, he slashed .343/.558/.529 and recorded 40 RBIs while leading Gladbrook-Reinbeck in extra-base hits with 14.

Don Bosco landed Ty Purdy and Landon Frost on the 1A second team. South Winneshiek's Keagen Streeter also earned second team honors.

Kaiden Knaack joined Purdy and Frost as honorees from Don Bosco with a spot on the third team. Bo Harrington of Nashua-Plainfield, Wapsie Valley's Tucker Ladeburg and South Winneshiek's Jamie Kuennen also earned third team honors.