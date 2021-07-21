HEARTBREAKING FINISH: Cedar Falls falls in 4A substate final

The Tigers made it 2-0 an inning later when Brody Bartlett walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Jaden Kramer’s infield single and then scored on a groundout by Strassburg.

“We scratched and clawed on offense,” Williams said. “To get two runs off a big-time pitcher, there is something to be said for that.”

Nove left the game with two outs in the sixth after reaching his pitch limit. The left-hander threw 109 pitches. He allowed three hits and two runs while walking five and striking out three.

“Nove battled and kept us in the game,” Nelson said. “He worked out of some tough situations and gave us a chance.”

Prairie reliever Ryan Barnes retired all four batters that he faced while striking out three.

Cedar Falls center fielder Max Steinlage turned in the defensive gem of the night with a spectacular diving catch in the fifth inning that kept his team up 2-0.

The Tigers were ranked in the top 10 to start the season before being plagued by injuries early in the year. They played their best ball when it mattered most at the end of the season.

“These kids are great competitors,” Williams said. “They don’t like losing. They think they can win against whoever they are facing. We battled through a lot of adversity. We put the 1, 2 and 3 seeds on the ropes – we just couldn’t put the 1 away. And that’s the way it goes in baseball sometimes.”

