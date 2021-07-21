HEARTBREAKING FINISH: Cedar Falls falls in 4A substate final

CEDAR RAPIDS – The mission seemed nearly impossible for the Cedar Falls Tigers.
Knock off the 2, 3 and 1 seeds in succession – all on the road – to earn a return trip to the state baseball tournament.
The Tigers chose to accept the challenge, and after upsetting No. 2 Urbandale and No. 3 Iowa City West in Class 4A substate play, they were on course to punch their ticket to state.
No. 5 Cedar Falls threw a major scare into top seed Cedar Rapids Prairie, taking a two-run lead into the sixth inning before the Hawks rallied for a 4-2 win Wednesday night.
The Tigers finished 18-21, but they played superbly once again during the playoffs. And nearly earned a second straight state berth.
“We were right there – we had the lead with six outs left,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “I’m very proud of these guys for how hard they battled and competed. I couldn’t ask any more from our kids. They gave us all they had.”
Cedar Rapids Prairie (32-8) advances to next week’s state tournament in Iowa City.
The Hawks won state in 2016 before falling in the substate finals the next four seasons. Prairie had swept Cedar Falls during the regular season, but had its hands full Wednesday.
“We knew Cedar Falls had a heck of a team and they were coming on late in the year after having some injuries,” Prairie coach James Nelson said. “They came out ready to play, but we have a great group of seniors and they battled back. It’s tough to win these games, especially when you play a good team like Cedar Falls.”
Cedar Falls senior Zach Neese turned in a brilliant pitching performance, holding the Hawks to two hits and no runs through five innings.
“Zach pitched his guts out on short rest,” Williams said. “He went out and was awesome. He did a great job.”
Prairie finally broke through offensively with four runs in the decisive sixth inning, highlighted by Nate Keiper’s two-run double to left-center field.
Neese struck out four in a complete-game performance.
CEDAR FALLS – The question made Gage Flanscha pause.
“This team did a great job,” Neese said. “We are a scrappy team and we leave it all out there. We love to play ball and we gave it our best. We played our game. They have a great team and we just came up a little bit short. We gave a great effort and I’m so proud of every guy on this team.”
Prairie pitcher Jackson Nove, a University of Kentucky commit, also pitched well although the Tigers did score twice against him.
Cedar Falls opened the scoring in the third when Logan Strassburg singled and later scored on Gage Flanscha’s sacrifice fly.
The Tigers made it 2-0 an inning later when Brody Bartlett walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Jaden Kramer’s infield single and then scored on a groundout by Strassburg.
“We scratched and clawed on offense,” Williams said. “To get two runs off a big-time pitcher, there is something to be said for that.”
Nove left the game with two outs in the sixth after reaching his pitch limit. The left-hander threw 109 pitches. He allowed three hits and two runs while walking five and striking out three.
“Nove battled and kept us in the game,” Nelson said. “He worked out of some tough situations and gave us a chance.”
Prairie reliever Ryan Barnes retired all four batters that he faced while striking out three.
Cedar Falls center fielder Max Steinlage turned in the defensive gem of the night with a spectacular diving catch in the fifth inning that kept his team up 2-0.
The Tigers were ranked in the top 10 to start the season before being plagued by injuries early in the year. They played their best ball when it mattered most at the end of the season.
“These kids are great competitors,” Williams said. “They don’t like losing. They think they can win against whoever they are facing. We battled through a lot of adversity. We put the 1, 2 and 3 seeds on the ropes – we just couldn’t put the 1 away. And that’s the way it goes in baseball sometimes.”