ACKLEY — The Grundy Center Spartans picked up a pair of road wins over AGWSR on Tuesday.

The Spartans (13-3) won the first game 10-0 in five innings. Ryder Slifer drove in three runs on a 1-of-3 night at the plate. Judd Jirovsky drove in two runs in the contest.

Three pitchers saw action in the win. Ryker Thoren, Tate Jirovsky and Brayden Davie combined for eight strikeouts and allowed two hits.

In the second game, Grundy Center won 17-1 in another five-inning contest. The Spartans erupted for 10 runs in the top of the third. Tate Jirovsky and Patrick Brown each drove in three runs. Jirovsky drilled two home runs in a 3-of-4 showing at the plate.

Tanner Laube and Jaren Lauver split action on the mound, combining for six strikeouts and five hits allowed.

New Hampton 13-3, Waukon 1-2: The Chickasaws picked up a pair of wins on the road over the Indians.

New Hampton (17-7) sealed the first win with 11 runs in the top of the fifth, ending the game in five innings.

The Chickasaws overcame a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth to win the second game by one run.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6, Union 5: A late, seventh-inning run propelled the Rebels to a one-run win over Union.

With the game tied 5-5, the Rebels (19-10) scored once in the top of the seventh to defeat the Knights (4-15).

Drew Eilers led the way at the plate with two RBIs on a 2-of-4 showing including a double.

Eilers and Austen Mathern split time on the mound with Mathern recording the win.

Wapsie Valley 17, South Hardin 0: The Warriors scored 11 runs in the bottom of the second to earn a four-inning win over the Tigers.

Wapsie Valley (18-9) managed 12 hits with five extra-base hits in the win over South Hardin (8-16).

Jacob Schoer led with three RBIs on a 3-of-3 night at the plate with two doubles. Jaxson Kuhlmann, Bryar Bellis and Blake Hesse all recorded two RBIs.

Garet Shannon earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out four batters.

Jesup 4, South Hardin 1: Cale Schissel powered the J-Hawks to a three-run win over South Hardin.

Schissel went 2-of-2 in the contest including one double to lead Jesup (10-8) with one RBI.

The J-Hawks platooned four pitchers, who combined for six strikeouts and allowed three hits, in the win.

South Hardin fell to 7-13 with the loss.

Nashua-Plainfield 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 3: Bo Harrington hit a two-run home run to lift the Huskies over the Falcons.

Nashua-Plainfield (13-4) scored twice in the third inning and twice in the sixth inning to survive a three-run, seventh inning surge by the Falcons (9-8).

In addition to Harrington, Wyatt Bouillon and Nic Brase drove in runs for the Huskies.

Tate Neymeyer and Benny Waller drove in one run apiece for Aplington-Parkersburg.

Eli Kalainoff earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

North Fayette Valley 5, South Winneshiek 4: The TigerHawks took a 3-2 lead over the Warriors in the first inning and scored one run in the fourth and fifth to earn their seventh win.

Ben Mabb and Peyton Loftsgard led the TigerHawks with 2-of-4 nights at the plate. Cael Reichter, Cole Fauser and Tate Germann each drove in one run in the win.

Lincoln Aeschliman and Jaxson Lundgren split mound duties with Aeschliman getting the win with 4.0 innings pitched.

Other scores: Waverly-Shell Rock 14-9, Decorah 1-8. Charles City 10-7, Crestwood 5-5. Hudson 8, Lynnville-Sully 3.