Grundy Center beats Roland-Story 6-1 in weather-delayed game

DIKE – Grundy Center finished what it started against Roland-Story on Wednesday, winning a Class 2A District semifinal, 6-1, over the Norsemen.

Spartan senior Brayden Sawyer was the crucial to the final outcome of the game, performing both at the mound with a shutout, and in the batter’s box with a three-run homer.

“Our defense made a lot of great plays today,” Sawyer said about his pitching. “And I just tried to throw a lot of strikes, and I know that our defense is going to make a lot of plays.”

On Tuesday, a storm blew in to postpone the game after two innings were played, but not before Sawyer hit his 3-run home run in the first. Coming back the next day, Grundy Center was anxious to pick back up where they left off, and not let the pause affect its momentum.

But the Norsemen brought in a change of pitching with Thomas Matthes, who gave the Spartans trouble with his control and a tricky curve. The Spartans failed to score off Matthes through three full innings. Adding onto their troubles when the Norsemen scored a run off a sacrifice fly by Dillon Letton. However, the Spartans adjusted in the fourth, returning Sawyer to the mound after pitching a strong first inning the previous night. Sawyer’s arm pinned Roland-Story down.

“With games like last night where you start a game and then you end a game, the pitch count kind of hamstrings you, and it totally changes everything around,” head coach Pat Brown said. “Knowing that Brayden had pitches left, it was… like playing a game of chess, trying to figure out when we were going to bring him in to finish the game. Because we knew he was going to have to pitch today.”

Meanwhile, Grundy Center got more breathing room in the sixth on a Dexter Whitehill RBI double.

“He is a great pitcher, a little unorthodox in his approach – he kind of had a slow, delayed, stalled out approach, and it was just a timing thing,” Brown said. “And then once we got the kids to realize that it’s just a windup, just time it, we got it.”

The Spartans (20-5) scored two more runs in the seventh. The victory advances Grundy Center to a district final Saturday at Dike against Dike-New Hartford (24-3) at 7 p.m.