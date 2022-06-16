Go-Hawks trounce Indians in slugfest

WAVERLY -- The Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team capitalized on Forest City mistakes to defeat the Indians, 21-7, in five innings, Thursday.

The Go-Hawks entered Thursday night’s home contest off a sweep of the New Hampton Chickasaws on Monday and sporting a 13-5 record. Opposite Waverly-Shell Rock, the Indians possessed a 10-4 record following a 2-1 record through the start of the week.

In the first inning, the Indians snagged an early lead as Jack Thompson scored Kellen Moore from third and Truman Knudtson from second with an RBI single. However, the Go-Hawks responded in a big way with a 13-run performance in the bottom of the first.

According to Waverly-Shell Rock head coach BJ Hermsen, he did not say much to his team following the top of the first, but his team’s ability to capitalize on Forest City’s mistake allowed them to produce the big inning.

“I really did not have too much of a message,” Hermsen said. “It is early in the game. You cannot really win a game in the first inning, but you can also lose one in the first. Our guys took advantage of their mistakes and that is what you have to do in the game of baseball.”

In the first inning, the Go-Hawks safely reached base four different ways: four hits, including a three-run home run from freshman Nolan Foster, five instances of a hit by pitch, three walks and an error.

Foster described hitting his first home of the season as exciting and said the team energy was high during the rally.

“It was energetic the whole time,” Foster said. “We felt good. We knew what we wanted to do and executed.”

A boisterous bunch in the dugout, Foster said the Go-Hawks bring the energy every game because it helps them remain consistent.

“We strive to be that loud always no matter the score,” Foster said. “If you have a lively dugout, your game stays the same.”

The Indians added two more runs in the second before the Waverly-Shell Rock poured on six more runs in the bottom of the second.

Leading 19-4, the Go-Hawks nearly finished off Forest City in three innings. After a three-run inning by the Indians, Waverly-Shell Rock fell on run shy of closing out the Indians in three.

However, leading 21-7, Waverly-Shell Rock held Forest City without a run in the next two innings to end the game in five innings.

In total, the Go-Hawks clubbed only seven hits, but reached base safely on nine instances of a hit by pitch.

In addition to Foster, who went 1-2 with a home run, multiple Go-Hawks put together big nights at the plate. Senior first baseman Korbyn Dewey went 2-3 with two doubles while reaching first on a dropped third strike and a hit by pitch. Senior Chance Key and junior Abram Wrage also recorded one double apiece.

Despite the high rate of his players getting hit, Hermsen said they did not change their approach at the plate.

“They are still going up there trying to put their best quality swings on a pitches,” Hermsen said. “Sometimes pitches get away from pitchers. There happened to be quite a few of them tonight. That is just how it is. We will take the base because the name of the game is getting on base. We will take that any day of the week.”

Improving to 14-5 on the season, Hermsen said the team is now focused on their home doubleheader against (9-9) Waukon. He added that he expects a battle despite sweeping Waukon in a road doubleheader earlier in the season.

“We got another tough one with Waukon, tomorrow,” Hermsen said. “Conference doubleheader at home. It will be a big one…We got to be ready to play. I am sure we are going to see a couple good arms from them.”

Linescore

Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Forest City 7

Forest City;223;00X;X -- 7;13;3

Waverly-Shell Rock;1362;0XX;X -- 21;7;0

Kellen Moore, Gerdes (1) and Truman Knudtson. Ethan Chapin, Hobson (3) and Abram Wrage. WP –. LP –. 2B – FC: Knudtson. WSR: Dewey (2), Wrage, Key. HR – Foster.

