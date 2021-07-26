Go-Hawks take aim at winning state

WAVERLY – They’re not a team filled with superstar players.
Or big-time college recruits.
But line up to face the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks on the baseball diamond and you better be prepared for a gritty, intense, hard-fought battle.
Just ask Webster City. The Lynx entered the Class 3A substate finals with just one loss and were the favorites while playing at home.
But they were unable to put away the pesky Go-Hawks as the visitors scratched and clawed before eventually earning a 9-3 triumph in nine innings.
Waverly-Shell Rock qualified for state for the sixth time. The Go-Hawks are making their fourth state trip since 2014. They won the Class 3A state championship in 2015.
“We have great competitors who have really improved this season,” W-SR coach Casey Klunder said. “I’m just really proud of how this group has progressed. Our kids are playing well and we’re looking forward to continue that at the state tournament.”
The Go-Hawks now turn their focus to their state quarterfinal game. Fifth-seeded W-SR (33-7) will face No. 4 seed Central DeWitt (23-15) at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field.
DeWitt is making its fourth state appearance. The Sabers were the Class 3A state runner-up in 2019.
“DeWitt is historically one of the top programs in 3A,” Klunder said. “They have good top-end pitching. And they knocked off a good (Davenport) Assumption team, so we know they’re very good.”
Waverly-Shell Rock has an excellent pitching staff.
Junior Chance Key is expected to take the ball as the starter on Wednesday. He is 6-2 with a 3.14 ERA. He has struck out 92 batters in 58 innings. Key also is a force at the plate, batting .405 with six home runs and 53 RBIs.
Junior Carson Graven also has delivered as a starter. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 earned-run average while striking out 61 in 49-plus innings. Graven is batting .320 with 23 RBIs.
And the Go-Hawks feature an outstanding closer in senior Ben Buseman, who set the state record with 11 saves this summer. He has 34 strikeouts in 27 innings. He is hitting .324 and has knocked in 25 runs.
“Our pitching is really strong,” Klunder said. “We will probably need three starting pitchers with the way the schedule is set up. We have good depth and we feel good about our chances.”
W-SR relies on an abundance of players offensively.
Senior Andy Roose is hitting .363 with 26 RBIs and 28 steals. Junior Korbyn Dewey is batting .352 and has driven in 32 runs.
Senior catcher Luke Shover and sophomore Dylan Stockdale have contributed 20 RBIs apiece. Klunder said Shover has been superb defensively behind the plate.
Junior Ethan Hennings is batting .326 and has stolen a team-leading 30 bases.
Waverly-Shell Rock is batting an impressive .309 as a team while stealing 185 total bases.
Klunder said his team’s formula for success is fairly straightforward.
“We need everyone in our lineup to contribute offensively, 1 through 9,” he said. “We need to make solid plays defensively. And we obviously need our starters and relievers to pitch well.
“I love our team’s energy and I love the way we are playing.”
Even though it has won 33 games, W-SR spent most of the season outside the state rankings. And that’s just fine with the Go-Hawks.
“Our guys have really embraced the underdog role,” Klunder said. “Every single guy plays an important role on this team. It’s not one or two players. It seems like somebody different comes up big every night.”
Waverly-Shell Rock starts four seniors.
“Those guys have given us great leadership,” Klunder said. “They’ve been a big key to our success.”
Klunder is a huge fan of the team he will send onto the field this week.
“Watching the dogpile and the celebration after we qualified for state, it was so rewarding to see all of their hard work pay off,” Klunder said. “The excitement they had and the love they have for each other is pretty special. This group’s chemistry is unbelievable. They mesh together really well.”