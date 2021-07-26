Go-Hawks take aim at winning state

“DeWitt is historically one of the top programs in 3A,” Klunder said. “They have good top-end pitching. And they knocked off a good (Davenport) Assumption team, so we know they’re very good.”

Waverly-Shell Rock has an excellent pitching staff.

Junior Chance Key is expected to take the ball as the starter on Wednesday. He is 6-2 with a 3.14 ERA. He has struck out 92 batters in 58 innings. Key also is a force at the plate, batting .405 with six home runs and 53 RBIs.

Junior Carson Graven also has delivered as a starter. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 earned-run average while striking out 61 in 49-plus innings. Graven is batting .320 with 23 RBIs.

And the Go-Hawks feature an outstanding closer in senior Ben Buseman, who set the state record with 11 saves this summer. He has 34 strikeouts in 27 innings. He is hitting .324 and has knocked in 25 runs.

“Our pitching is really strong,” Klunder said. “We will probably need three starting pitchers with the way the schedule is set up. We have good depth and we feel good about our chances.”

W-SR relies on an abundance of players offensively.