Go-Hawks sweep Charles City in doubleheader

WAVERLY – The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks swept the Charles City Comets 13-5 and 9-8 in a double-header.

“We came off our first game and really put it together, and kind of went back-and-forth here with Charles City in the second game and found a way to win here,” head coach B.J. Hermsen said.

The first inning of the first game would see three runs go to the Comets, starting with an RBI single by junior Lincoln Joslin. However, the Go-Hawks would tie it up in their first four at-bats by loading the bases for senior Korbyn Dewey. He’d responded with a three-run double, and then scored himself on a passed ball.

The Go-Hawks would widen it further with four runs in two innings while pinning Charles City down through the second and third. The Comets would score in the fourth, but failed to make a breakthrough. Four more runs by Waverly-Shell Rock in the fifth would all but clench the first game.

“Those guys put some good swings on the balls and they were able to fall down and we kind of built off that,” Hermsen said.

In the second game, the Comets took an early lead on a two-run hit by eighth-grader Malachi O’Brien. With four other runs brought in, it would prove to be the highest-scoring inning for the Comets in the doubleheader.

Trailing 8-5, WSR rallied. A walk with the bases loaded, followed by a two-run single by junior Sam Roose would tie at 8-all headed to the fifth. The two would shut would shut each other out from there, forcing the game into extra innings.

“I think was big with Charles City scoring six runs in the top half and then us coming back with three in the bottom of the half just to tie it up,” Hermsen said. “Momentum-wise I thought that was huge.”

The pitching of senior Jacob Lord would be crucial from the fifth inning through the seventh, holding the Comets to no runs until he could be relieved by sophomore Ethan Chapin.

“I think an underrated performance tonight was Cole Steege,” Lord said. “There were a lot of innings in that fourth inning, but he came in and [did] damage control really well. He threw a lot of strikes and got us out of that, and then I just knew I had to do my part and throw strikes and keep the innings moving and give our offense a chance to win it.”

After holding the Comets down once more, the Go-Hawks loaded the bases, allowing for senior Chance Key to score the game winner on a passed ball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.