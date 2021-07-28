Go-Hawks fall in state opener

“Chance might not have had his best stuff and his command wasn’t as on as it normally is,” Go-Hawks catcher Luke Shover said. “But he still gutted it out after his injury and competed hard. He’s won a lot of big games for us in his career.”

Key went three innings and struck out three. He allowed seven hits and four of the five runs he gave up were unearned.

“Chance is a competitor and we like our chances whenever he’s on the mound,” Klunder said. “He said he felt good after he went down. I’m sure he will be sore tomorrow. He tweaked his hip. He kept battling, but Central DeWitt has a good ballclub and they took advantage of some opportunities.”

Key, a junior, kept his team in the game with a courageous effort despite not being 100 percent.

“My cleat caught in the turf and my leg kind of straightened up and locked up. It shocked me when it happened,” he said. “My hip kind of felt it a little bit, but I was fine. I didn’t really think about it after it happened. I just had to stay in there and compete.”

W-SR was making its sixth state appearance and had a successful season after being hit hard by graduation in 2020.

