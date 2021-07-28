Go-Hawks fall in state opener

IOWA CITY – Left-hander Chance Key rocked, fired and then tumbled to the ground in pain.
It was just his third pitch of the game and Waverly-Shell Rock’s star pitcher went down with an injury to his right leg and hip in the Class 3A quarterfinal baseball battle.
Key stayed in the game, but the Go-Hawks were unable to recover in an 11-1, five-inning loss to Central DeWitt on Wednesday at Iowa’s Banks Field.
The fourth-seeded Sabers (24-15) advance to play Marion or ADM on Friday. DeWitt is back in the state semifinals again after finishing second in this tournament in 2019.
“Central DeWitt has a very good team and they showed that today,” W-SR coach Casey Klunder said. “I like the way our kids fought and competed – it just didn’t go our way.”
No. 5 seed Waverly-Shell Rock finished a strong season 33-8 overall.
“I’m just proud of our guys for the season they had,” Klunder said. “They won 33 games and made it to the state tournament. We overcame some injuries and beat a really good Webster City team to get here. Our team has a lot to feel good about.”
Key, the ace of W-SR’s pitching staff, caught his cleats on the artificial turf mound at Iowa and that led to his injury.
“Chance might not have had his best stuff and his command wasn’t as on as it normally is,” Go-Hawks catcher Luke Shover said. “But he still gutted it out after his injury and competed hard. He’s won a lot of big games for us in his career.”
Key went three innings and struck out three. He allowed seven hits and four of the five runs he gave up were unearned.
“Chance is a competitor and we like our chances whenever he’s on the mound,” Klunder said. “He said he felt good after he went down. I’m sure he will be sore tomorrow. He tweaked his hip. He kept battling, but Central DeWitt has a good ballclub and they took advantage of some opportunities.”
Key, a junior, kept his team in the game with a courageous effort despite not being 100 percent.
“My cleat caught in the turf and my leg kind of straightened up and locked up. It shocked me when it happened,” he said. “My hip kind of felt it a little bit, but I was fine. I didn’t really think about it after it happened. I just had to stay in there and compete.”
W-SR was making its sixth state appearance and had a successful season after being hit hard by graduation in 2020.
Go-Hawks knocked off sixth-ranked Webster City, 9-3, in 3A substate final in Webster City Wednesday.
“We graduated seven seniors from a year ago and five were first team all-conference,” Klunder said. “And our leading returning hitter batted .240. To come back with 33 wins and an appearance in the Iowa state tournament, that’s just a credit to the hard work by our guys during the course of the summer.”
DeWitt took advantage of a two-out error by the Go-Hawks to score twice in the opening inning.
The Sabers tacked on two more unearned runs after another W-SR miscue in the second inning.
The Go-Hawks nearly had a big inning in the third. Dylan Stockdale reached on a two-out double and Carson Graven walked before Key crushed a drive deep into the right-center field gap.
Stockdale and Graven both scored as Key sprinted into third. But Key’s hit was ruled a ground-rule double since it bounced over the fence. The ball came back into play after caroming off a flag pole located beyond the wall.
Waverly-Shell Rock had finally collected some hits off DeWitt left-hander Boomer Johnson.
“They had a great pitcher and he did a good job,” Key said. “I was able to put a good swing on that ball in the third. I thought I had a nice triple, but I had to go back to second.”
Leading 4-1, DeWitt countered with a six-run fourth inning to break the game open. All six runs were unearned after a pair of W-SR errors.
“We had done a real good job all year in the field and had played sound defense,” Klunder said. “To not make the routine plays today, that was disappointing.”
For Shover, a senior who excelled behind the plate, it was still a memorable season.
“I had a blast playing on this team,” Shover said. “This was an awesome group to play with. We weren’t expected to make it this far with all the guys we lost from last year. But I’ve never been around a group of guys who are so close. We came up short of what we wanted to achieve here at state, but this was still a ton of fun this year.”
C. DeWitt 11, Waverly-SR 1
Waverly-SR 001 00 – 1 3 4
DeWitt 221 60x – 11 10 0
Chance Key, Jacob Lord (4), Will Soesbe (4) and Luke Shover. Boomer Johnson and Noah Thein. WP – Johnson. LP – Key. 2B – Dylan Stockdale (WSR), Key. 3B – Kyle Bixby (D).