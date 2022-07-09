Friday replay: Go-Hawks roll; Grundy's Beck dominates in circle

WAVERLY – Seven different Waverly-Shell Rock players drove in runs as the Go-Hawks rolled in their Class 3A substate opener Friday, a five-inning, 12-0, victory over South Tama.

The victory earned WSR (25-10) another home date as the Go-Hawks will host Clear Creek-Amana Monday at 7 p.m. in a substate semifinal.

Friday, Carson Graven doubled and drove in three runs, and Jacob Lord and Sam Roose each drove in two for WSR. Ethan Hennings scored three times, and Dylan Stockdale crossed the plate twice.

Chance Key needed just 60 pitches in his complete-game performance. He allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out 12.

The Clippers (22-10) advanced to Monday’s game with a 12-2 win over Charles City.

Regional softball

Grundy Center to regional final: A three-run first inning propelled the Spartans to a 5-3 victory over South Hardin (Eldora) in Grundy Center.

Emma Beck drove in two runs, and struck out 18 batters in the circle to carry power the Spartans.

Lucy Lebo scored twice, and Allison Beenken and Carlie Willis each drove in runs for Grundy Center.

The Spartans will play at Van Meter (29-9) Monday at 7 p.m.

Clarksville back in regional finals: The Indians (19-2) blanked BCLUW, 9-0, Friday to earn a 1A regional final game at Lisbon, 7-6 winners over Springville. The Lions, last year’s state runner-up, blanked Clarksville, 10-0, in a state tournament first-round game last summer.

DNH falls: The Wolverines (21-8) saw a seventh-inning rally fall short in a 2-1 loss to East Marshall in LeGrand.

East Marshall scored both of its runs in the fifth.

Don Bosco blanked: North Linn’s Ellie Flanagan threw a no-hitter, striking out 11, as the Lynx downed Don Bosco (15-8), 3-1, Friday.