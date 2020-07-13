Following quarantine, Cedar Falls baseball waits for return to action

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls baseball team's three seniors will be honored prior to a Tuesday night scrimmage. Finding a game for senior night this summer has been easier said than done.
Following a two-week suspension after one player tested positive for COVID-19, the Tigers have now lost an additional week of games due to the global pandemic impacting scheduled opponents.
Cedar Falls was slated to honor its seniors and resume play Monday night against Decorah, but the Vikings were unable to make the trip after one of their players was potentially exposed to the virus. Friday’s playoff opener against Dubuque Senior was canceled when the Rams had to end their season following a positive test result.
Assuming Cedar Falls is able to take the field for a July 20 substate semifinal game against either Waterloo West or Western Dubuque, it will mark the Tigers’ first contest since splitting a doubleheader against Western Dubuque on June 25.
“We’re going to go three weeks without playing a game and then we’re going to play our toughest game of the year,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “We try to get creative. We pushed a scrimmage back to (Tuesday) where our best pitchers are facing our best hitters.
“We have three or four pitchers that we feel are high level enough that we’re going to see similar type guys in the playoffs. We can do that as much as we can in the next week and get guys healthy and get them back to playing.”
Despite following all the guidelines detailed for a return to play, programs scattered throughout the state have been plagued by positive test results as the list of season-ending forfeits continues to grow.
In Class 4A baseball alone, No. 1-ranked West Des Moines Dowling and No. 6 Southeast Polk’s seasons have ended due to positive test results. Des Moines public schools imposed some of the strictest guidelines in the state on their teams, yet softball programs Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines East each underwent mandatory quarantines after athletes tested positive.
“It just shows you it was kind of a roulette wheel of what was going to happen, when and how it was going to affect teams,” Williams said.
A coach at the Cedar Falls sophomore and freshman levels for five years prior to taking the varsity job this season, Williams quickly saw his squad embracing competition in this delayed season. The Tigers opened the year 5-1, but games against some of the state’s blue bloods in Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids Prairie were canceled after Cedar Falls entered its mandatory quarantine.
In the games that were played, Cedar Falls answered a big rally by Waterloo West and overcame a deficit in extra innings to secure a victory. The Tigers also bounced back from their only loss (14-6) with a 12-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Western Dubuque.
“The one thing that really stood out with our team is they’re young, but they’re really competitive,” Williams said. “Every game we feel like we have a chance.”
Either Waterloo West or Western Dubuque will be Cedar Falls’ next opponent with 8-4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy the No. 1 seed in the substate bracket. Cedar Falls last qualified for state was 1989, and the program has never won a state tournament game.
“We looked at our substate bracket and felt like, ‘Why not us?’” Williams related. “We still have an opportunity to do something special and we’re going to do our best to prepare ourselves.”
The Tigers were able to return to practice on Wednesday. They battled through high heat and humidity the first three days back last week before ramping things up on Sunday. Williams noted his hitters weren’t as far behind as he had anticipated coming off the delay.
“Our guys handled it well,” Williams said. “There were a few guys you could tell were a little rusty and I’m sure scrimmaging tomorrow night against live pitching, it will take some guys a couple AB’s to get going.
“But for the most part, sitting for that amount of time, I felt OK with where we were at. Baseball is a game of repetition and reps and if you’re not getting those reps you can get rusty in a hurry.”
Despite the lengthy delay, the next game will mean plenty.
“I was talking to a senior today at the field,” Williams related. “He was like, ‘That’s what is allowing me to hold it together a little bit is the fact that senior night may not be here or might not be normal, but we get to play another game.’”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!