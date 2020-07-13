Following quarantine, Cedar Falls baseball waits for return to action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls baseball team's three seniors will be honored prior to a Tuesday night scrimmage. Finding a game for senior night this summer has been easier said than done.

Following a two-week suspension after one player tested positive for COVID-19, the Tigers have now lost an additional week of games due to the global pandemic impacting scheduled opponents.

Cedar Falls was slated to honor its seniors and resume play Monday night against Decorah, but the Vikings were unable to make the trip after one of their players was potentially exposed to the virus. Friday’s playoff opener against Dubuque Senior was canceled when the Rams had to end their season following a positive test result.

Assuming Cedar Falls is able to take the field for a July 20 substate semifinal game against either Waterloo West or Western Dubuque, it will mark the Tigers’ first contest since splitting a doubleheader against Western Dubuque on June 25.

“We’re going to go three weeks without playing a game and then we’re going to play our toughest game of the year,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “We try to get creative. We pushed a scrimmage back to (Tuesday) where our best pitchers are facing our best hitters.